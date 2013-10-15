Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2013 --The National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency for Louisville early Sunday due to a sequence of thunderstorms that began Saturday. According to the Service the downpour has broken the local all-time record for rainfall for the month of October: a record 5.91 inches of rain fell on Saturday, breaking the day's previous record of 5.07 inches set in 2004. Previous to that 3.07 inches of rain fell on October 5, 1910.



More than 90 people had to be rescued by boat from their flooded homes and the extent of the damage caused by the flooding has yet to be fully assessed. Numerous homes had their roofs damaged by the intensity of the deluge. The Local Louisville Roofing Contractors, Greenforce Roofing and Restoration were all set to launch their new web site on the weekend, when final touches to the site had to be postponed in order to deal with dozens of emergency calls from clients and customers in need of urgent roof repair.



"Typically we get a lot of calls to repair roofs after a hail storm or a wind storm”, said Will LeStrange, PR assistant for the Louisville Roofing Contractors, "This is the first time in a long while that we saw so much roof damage from just the volume of water that fell on Sunday morning, it was pretty intense."



The team of Louisville roofers headed up by roofing veteran Chris Moorhead, are known locally as the "storm damage experts" for their fast response to repairing roof damage after a storm has hit. Mr. LeStrange went on to say, "It can be pretty heart breaking seeing your home and belongings ruined by a storm or in this case a flood and the clean up is always a depressing occasion, we help our clients the best we can by offering assistance with their home insurance claim. Having to deal with all that official paper work when you are trying to set things straight after a disaster is about the last thing any homeowner wants to do. We try to make that part as painless as possible for our clients."



