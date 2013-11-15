Louvre Hotels Group's New Development of Its Luxury Collection Royal Tulip in Suzhou China

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2013 --Louvre Hotels Group (Louvre Hotels & Golden Tulip) is proud to announce the official partnership with Suzhou Wuzhong City Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd for the 5 star luxury brand Royal Tulip of its Golden Tulip Hotels, Suites & Resorts in an authentic French ambience “L’art de Vivre, parc Français”. The announcement is made both during the Planète PME 2012 on 18 June 2013 in Paris as well as the 2013 Suzhou Wuzhong Taihu Lake Econimic and Trade Cooperation Fair on 18 October 2013 in “Paradise on Earth” city - Suzhou China.



The “L’art de Vivre, parc Français” is located in the hub of Wuzhong city center of Suzhou, north of the Guartier du Grand Canal Pékin-Hangzhou which is part of the Suzhou “two canals one river environmental construction project”. The total floor area of the project is around 140,320 square meters whereas the total GFA is around 200,880 square meters, Canal Scenery belt is around 1 kilometer. This project is the key player for both our partner and Louvre Hotels Group (Louvre Hotels & Golden Tulip) (Louvre Hotels & Golden Tulip). The theme park will consists of French authentic red wine, traditional hand crafts, arts and crafts of wall decoration, furniture, costume, accessories and French gourmet. Outlets are brasserie, Michelin restaurant, coffee shop, dessert shop, ice cream etc. Apart from that, three museums will be built up, namely Suzhou Contemporary Art Museum, French Perfume Museum and French Culinary Museum, enabling people to enjoy the authentic culture. The “L’art de Vivre, parc Français” will become a blend of shopping, entertainment, leisure and culture activities. There is also a five star hotel, an A-grade office building and a serviced apartment. “L’art de Vivre, parc Français” will become another highlight of high-end destinations for both business and leisure travellers in Suzhou. It is a French culture ambassador in China.



The major investment of “Art de Vivre, parc Français” project is Suzhou Wuzhong City Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd, which is the large scale of state owned enterprise invested by the Wuzhong district government, mainly focusing on the development and operation of the Wuzhong district.



Total investment of this “Art de Vivre, parc Français” project is around RMB2.8 billion. This project is 1 kilometer to the matured Wuzhong commercial area, 3.5 kilos to the old commercial area. 500 meters away is a residence area of 250,000 people. It is just one hour drive to major cities like Shanghai, Wuxi, Wujiang and Kunshan.



“ …it is our great honour to partner with Suzhou Wuzhong City with the witness of Mr Jean Pierre Raffarin, former Prime Minister of France, especially in such a brilliant brand new French culture “L’art de Vivre, parc Français”. Indeed it is a bridge for both French and Chinese for culture exchange. ” Alain Sebah, Chief Operating Officer of Louvre Hotels Group (Louvre Hotels & Golden Tulip) expressed at the Planète PME 2012 on 18 June 2013. “This 5-star luxury hotel is targeted to be opened mid 2016 as Royal Tulip Suzhou. Total nearly 300 keys with three (3) floor Executive Club Floors consist of 90-100 rooms, ample meeting space (with 1200 sqm Ballroom), one Chinese restaurant with 10-2 VIP banquet rooms, an all-day dinning restaurant with 250 seats, a gourmet French corner/Brasserie and lobby lounge. Besides, there is an in-door swimming pool with 6 - 8 SPA rooms & gym.”



Mr Phileas Law, Senior Vice President & Managing Director of Golden Tulip China cited:”Currently we have an estimation of 35 hotel projects with 11,000 keys developing in China and we anticipate a portfolio of 50 hotels in China by 2015…Royal Tulip Suzhou is of course strengthen our portfolio in China… we are looking forward to Year 2016…”



The presence of Golden Tulip chain is supported by Louvre Hotels Group (Louvre Hotels & Golden Tulip) currently operating over 1100 hotels in 42 countries, being the 2nd largest hospitality group in Europe. The chain always capitalizes the International Standard, Local Flavours with Hotels, Suites & Resorts ranging from 3-5 stars.



About Louvre Hotels

Louvre Hotels is a Groupe du Louvre subsidiary and it was established in 1976 and since 2005 has been owned by Starwood Capital Group private equity firm. Golden Tulip Hospitality Group, founded in 1962 in the Netherlands, is a worldwide company of winning hospitality brands. In July 2009 Louvre Hotels joined forces with the Golden Tulip Hospitality Group, when Starwood Capital Group took over the latter. This move propelled Louvre Hotels Group (Louvre Hotels & Golden Tulip) in the top 10 worldwide hospitality industry. Louvre Hotels Group (Louvre Hotels & Golden Tulip) operates six clearly differentiated hotel brands, ranging from 1 to 5 stars: Première Classe, Campanile, Kyriad, Tulip Inn, Golden Tulip and Royal Tulip, in which Tulip Inn, Golden Tulip and Royal Tulip have been developed in China since August 2008. Currently we have an estimation of 35 hotel projects with 11,000 keys developing in China and we anticipate a portfolio of 50 hotels in China by 2015, besides the mid-range budget brands. Thanks to its expansion plans in growth markets, as well as markets in which the group already has a strong presence (France, the Netherlands, Europe, North Africa, Brazil, Middle East, Russia, Southeast Asia, Russian and India), Louvre Hotels Group (Louvre Hotels & Golden Tulip) is a key player in the international hotel industry. It now counts more than 1,100 hotels, representing a total capacity of nearly 91,700 rooms in 42 countries.