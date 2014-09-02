Love Live Health Launched to Provide More Articles on Health, Fitness & Relationships

Kansas, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --A resource website was launched to cater people who are looking for more information on wellness, relationships, family care and cosmetics. Love Live Health provides numerous articles about health and lifestyle. Visitors of the site can browse through their posts which talks about a broad range of topics including articles concerning women. From tips on how to handle relationships to essential makeup brushed every woman has to have, the website has something to offer to their audience.



A very popular topic discussed in the website is about relationships. Love Live Health has various topics about relationships and recently posted an article that talked about the things that can potentially ruin a relationship. According to the article, there are six things that can harm a relationship which are, keeping score, being passive-aggressive, issuing ultimatums, making the partner the center of one’s focus, being overly jealous and rationalizing it as love and lastly, masking relationship problems with gifts. The articles detailed each issue and shared tips on how to properly handle it.



Another interesting article from the website talks about the eight limbs of Yoga. The eight limbs of yoga, as spelled out in the “Yoga Sutras of Patanjali,” make up the basis for what is known as Ashtanga Yoga. Ashtanga Yoga has long been considered to be one of the main philosophical schools within Hinduism. These eight limbs are known as yama, niyama, asana, pranayama, pratyahara, dharana, dhyana, and samadhi.



Aside from fitness, the website also tackled cosmetics. A recent article provided tips on how to keep makeup looking fresh all day. The article listed eight ways that a woman can keep looking their best even after a hard day’s work. Finding a good primer and applying a finishing powder were just few of the tips mentioned in the post.



Love Live Health hopes that their website, Lovelivehealth.com, can help more people looking for good content on the web.



About Love Live Health

Love Live Health is a resource website that provides articles about health, fitness, relationship advice, family care and cosmetics. The website’s address is http://www.lovelivehealth.com and their email address is info@lovelivehealth.com. Interested guests can subscribe to receive the articles through email daily.