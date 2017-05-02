Love Well & Pump Supply, LLC Partners with BizIQ

Monroe, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2017 --Love Well & Pump Supply, LLC, a family-owned water well services provider for 50 years, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a business partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company that serves small business clients from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Love Well & Pump Supply, LLC hopes to bolster its reputation for providing outstanding workmanship and customer service in an effort to expand its existing client base. When serving clients like the water well contractors in Monroe, NC, BizIQ focuses on providing a tailor-made range of marketing services, using a strategy that relies heavily on search engine optimization (SEO). This SEO-focused approach is designed to improve the marketing firm's clients' odds of ranking high in local Google searches, which is a proven means of increasing their visibility.



When developing a new client's marketing campaign, BizIQ puts considerable energy into creating new company websites and related online content, including blog posts. All content produced for BizIQ's clients is written by trained copywriters and geared toward providing engaging and timely information related to client industries. In the case of Love Well & Pump Supply, LLC, this means bimonthly blog content covering all aspects of the water well industry and services provided by water well contractors in Monroe, NC.



"Our company has an extensive track record and is well known throughout Monroe for being the premier provider of a variety of services for water wells," said Penny Love, owner of Love Well & Pump Supply, LLC. "However, this does not mean that we can afford to take a passive approach when it comes to marketing our company. BizIQ has real expertise in the digital realm, and we're grateful to be working with them as we embark on this new stage in our marketing."



About Love Well & Pump Supply, LLC

Love Well & Pump Supply, LLC was established in 1967 and specializes in well inspections, installations, repairs and services for residential, agricultural, farm and light commercial clients, among others. The company works with well pumps and systems manufactured by the industry's major brands, and strives to help its customers save money wherever possible.



For more information, please visit http://www.lovewellpumpsupply.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.