Loving Home Care Services Celebrates 25 Years in Senior Home and Health Care Services

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2019 --Loving Home Care Services, the pioneers in senior home health care are pleased to announce that they are celebrating their 25th Anniversary. What makes this agency the most preferred is that they have over 130 highly trained staff to take care of the seniors in the most effective and compassionate ways. The staff is always provided with access to continuing education programs and are encouraged with ongoing training and support. The agency offers a full spectrum of home health care services including part-time and full-time round-the-clock services across all the three levels of care.



The staff is available 24/7, 365 days to offer reliable and efficient services. They are licensed, bonded and pre-screened to ensure that they are a perfect match for the seniors. The agency specializes and believes in relationship-based home care assistance which revolves around catering to the personalized needs of the client rather than attending to the predefined tasks. With a patient-centric approach, the staff doesn't just focus on physical care but emotional needs as well. They also follow an outcome-based preventive approach so as to help patients enjoy quality of life with maximum independence.



"Loving Home Care Services took my parents' concerns seriously and were able to place a "perfect fit" caregiver within a week. Thank you Loving Home Care Services for providing my family with peace of mind knowing that our elderly parents are happy and being well cared for in their own home. I would highly recommend your services", says Jackie Yeomans.



Relationship-based home care allows the caregiver to become familiar not just with the patient but their family, friends, nurses, physicians, pharmacists and others important to the patient's wellbeing. Currently, they are serving all of Greater Vancouver areas including Vancouver, West Vancouver, Coquitlam, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Port Coquitlam and Surrey. Those who are looking for quality and considerate personal care, senior home care, home support, companion care, Alzheimer's care, Dementia care, Parkinson's care, post-hospital care, hospital rehab care, palliative care, and nursing, this is the best place to start.



Loving Home Care Services started in 1994 based in Vancouver, Canada is a trusted, authentic and industry-recognized home and health care provider for seniors. They specialize in hourly, live-in, overnight and 24-hour care available at all levels of patient care.



