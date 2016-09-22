Low-Cost Press Release Service Launched by Top 10 SEO in Sydney

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2016 --A professional press release writing service that comes with distribution has been launched by a leading SEO company in Australia. Top 10 SEO in Sydney a leading Search Engine Optimization company who help small business owners around the world to gain more traffic and sales has launched the service to help small businesses gain the same amount of exposure as their bigger competitors.



A professional press release can be expensive, and for that reason, a lot of small business owners do not use them. However, with the new press release writing and distribution service from Top 10 SEO in Sydney, small business owners can now benefit from one of the most important tools in marketing new products and services.



A spokeswoman for Top 10 SEO In Sydney said: "We understand how important it is for small business owners not to break their budget when marketing new products and services, and that is why we make sure that all of our services, including our press release writing service is affordable."



Top 10 SEO in Sydney who has become one of the most recommended SEO experts in New South Wales continue to add new services to provide clients with all the services they need to increase exposure online and generate more sales. The company that is based in Sydney but works with clients all around the world take pride in achieving results in all their services and is confident this new press release writing and distribution service will be as successful as all of their other services.



The press release writing service is easy to use, by contacting a member of the customer service team at Top 10 SEO in Sydney and giving them details of what product or service needs promoting, the team will provide a professional press release. The press release can have unlimited changes until the customer is happy. The press release will then be distributed, and a report will be forwarded to the customer with details of where it has been distributed to.



