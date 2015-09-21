Low Gold & Silver Prices Make Chains Affordable Christmas Gifts to Buy at 24diamonds.com

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2015 --Jewelry is a classic holiday gift that just about anyone will enjoy, more so if that item is a stunning gold or silver chain. 24diamonds.com, a renowned online retailer of diamond jewelry, loose diamonds, watches and luxury accessories based in New York City, wants you to consider getting your loved ones the best holiday gifts of all this season – jewelry!



The best thing about gold and silver chains is that many of them are unisex. This means that no matter the gender of your loved ones, you'll be able to find a chain in your price range that fits their style. Some chains come in various thicknesses and lengths, thus ensuring that you have many options to choose from.



Silver chains for both men and women are available in 925 sterling silver (the industry standard) or with a mixture of 925 sterling silver and various colors of gold, such as rose gold and yellow gold. The latter combination chains come in either rosary or fancy diamond cut link styles. However, if you are after just a simple sterling silver chain, you have your choice of everything from box to Byzantine, plus Miami Cuban link, cable, omega, rope and popcorn styles, all for either men or women.



Gold chains are just as versatile. They come in either rose, white or yellow gold, and in a plethora of styles. Once you have chosen the type of chain, such as a Cuban link one, you can then pick out just the right width, length and type of metal. This variety makes it easy to find just the right holiday presents for everyone in your family, or for your co-workers, friends and neighbors. Everyone deserves something sparkly under their Christmas tree, so why not go for a chain from 24diamonds.com?



24diamonds.com was founded in 2003, and operates today as a strong family business. We are located in Midtown of New York City - the largest watches and jewelry center in the world. This priority gives us the access to the great variety of worldwide distributors and retailers. At 24diamonds.com we specialize in the sales of brand new high-quality timepieces, fine jewelry, loose GIA Certified diamonds and other luxury accessories. 24diamonds.com is an authorized retailer of Aqua Master and Joe Rodeo watch companies as well as Orbita, Volta and Diplomat accessories.