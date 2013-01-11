Low Volume Stocks in the News: (NYSE: JNS), (NASDAQ: CMVT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2013 --Janus Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: JNS), a provider of investment management, administration, distribution and related services to individual and institutional investors through mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, separate accounts and sub-advised relationships, is up sharply in mid-day trading today.



At last check, JNS was trading 3.28% higher at $9.46 on volume of 3.15 million, which is below the daily average volume of 3.75 million. JNS has broken through a key technical level as a result of the sharp rise in trading today. This is a bullish signal. Technical indicators for the stock suggest that the upward trend will continue.



Find out more on JNS by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=JNS



Comverse Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CMVT), a holding company conducting business through its subsidiaries, is gaining in mid-day trading today. At last check, CMVT was trading 1.13% higher at $4.01 on volume of 1.21 million, which is below the daily average volume of 2.57 million. The stock has gained nearly 4% for the week.



CMVT broke through $3.90 resistance level earlier in the week, which is a bullish signal. The stock could continue to rise before facing resistance at around $4.25. CMVT currently has strong support at around $3.80. In the last one month, the stock has gained nearly 13%, outperforming the broad market.



Find out where CMVT could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CMVT



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009