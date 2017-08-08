Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms Due to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Should Be Treated by Therapeutic Device in the First Place

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2017 --The treatment options for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) are Dr Allen's therapeutic device, medications and surgical procedures. Dr Allen's device for prostate treatment stops prostate enlargement, reduces the size of enlarged prostate, and is free from adverse side effects. Thermobalancing therapy enabled by therapeutic device reduces urinary symptoms naturally by improving blood circulation in the prostate gland.



BPH drugs can help in the short term to relieve LUTS, but in long-term BPH treatment with medications usually has side effects and leads to invasive procedures. Surgery of the prostate is a traumatic procedure, as it removes the entire prostate or part of it. Almost every year new surgical procedures offer less invasive prostate treatment. However, after a while their exclusivity is challenged.



"The size of the prostate without the use of thermobalancing therapy increases with age, which leads to the appearance and development of the lower urinary tract symptoms," says Dr. Allen. "About 50% of men with moderate to severe LUTS are observed at the age of 60 years. It is wrong to give them long-term medications or a surgical procedure, without trying to conduct safe therapy with therapeutic device."



A 2-year clinical trial involving 124 men with BPH, who used Dr. Allen's device as a monotherapy, confirmed the efficacy and safety of thermobalancing therapy. Thus, the therapeutic device should be used when LUTS due to BPH is diagnosed primarily. Medications should be used for a short period of time, if necessary, and surgical procedures should be used only when other treatment options cannot help. This approach to advanced prostate treatment will improve the quality of life of millions of men.



Read more at https://www.cogentoa.com/article/10.1080/2331205X.2016.1195067.pdf.



Thermobalancing therapy is a unique, independent treatment for LUTS due to BPH. Therapeutic device of Dr. Allen is simple to use, and the thermoelement is valid for more than a year. Men may ask whether this treatment is effective for chronic prostatitis / chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS). The answer is yes. Dr. Allen device treats the prostate gland, so it also helps to recover from chronic prostatitis. Tens of thousands of men with prostate non-malignant diseases are satisfied with this natural therapy



About Dr Allen and Fine Treatment:

Dr Simon Allen, MD, PhD is a highly experienced medical professional. He specializes in internal medicine and developed thermobalancing therapy and designed therapeutic devices. Fine Treatment from the United Kingdom sends therapeutic devices worldwide for over 7 years, for the treatment of chronic prostatitis and enlarged prostate, coronary heart disease, kidney stones, headaches, dizziness, lower back pain and sciatica.