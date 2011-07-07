Paramus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2011 --Richard Dragotta Registered Principal of LPL Financial in Paramus, NJ recently attended the Opening Bell ceremony at The NASDAQ Stock Market in New York City’s Times Square on June 24, 2011. This special event was hosted by LPL Financial, the largest independent brokerage firm in the nation*.



“We were delighted to host Rich Dragotta at our NASDAQ Opening Bell ceremony in New York, which celebrates the achievements of some of our top advisors,” said Derek Bruton, Managing Director, and National Sales Manager for LPL Financial. “We are proud to serve as a contributing partner to Rich and to support his branch’s success throughout the communities his branch serves.”



“LPL Financial has offered me and the advisors in our office, the best opportunity to provide full service wealth management advice independently and objectively to our clients”, said Dragotta. “After 20 years in the industry it is exciting to see the business model dramatically change in our industry as I have helped many established advisors liberate themselves from the corporate agenda model to the premiere independent financial service model now and for the future.”



About LPL Financial

LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is an independent broker-dealer. LPL Financial and its affiliates offer proprietary technology, comprehensive clearing and compliance services, practice management programs and training, and independent research to over 12,500 financial advisors and over 750 financial institutions. Additionally, LPL Financial supports approximately 4,000 financial advisors who are licensed with insurance companies with customized clearing, advisory platforms and technology solutions. LPL Financial and its affiliates have over 2,600 employees with employees and offices in Boston, Charlotte, and San Diego. For more information, please visit http://www.lpl.com.



Securities offered through LPL Financial. Member FINRA/SIPC



*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2011