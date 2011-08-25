Richard Dragotta Attends LPL Financial 2011 National Conference

Paramus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2011 --Richard Dragotta recently attended focus11, a leading financial services industry conference hosted by LPL Financial, the nation’s number one independent broker-dealer.*



Held in Chicago, August 7–10, focus11 was one of the industry’s largest gatherings of independent financial advisors, and remains the industry’s premier sales and education event. Approximately 5,000 attendees from around the country assembled for the opportunity to learn new strategies and skills, expand knowledge in numerous product areas and network with peers and industry experts. They also heard from influential speakers who addressed current events and financial industry trends. The speakers included Condoleezza Rice, 66th United States Secretary of State; Michael Eisner, former CEO of The Walt Disney Company; and Sir Ken Robinson, author of Out of Our Minds.



Additionally, through the hundreds of business sessions, technology training sessions and continuing education classes at this event, LPL Financial advisors gained valuable knowledge to help them continually improve the service they offer to clients and operate their independent practices more efficiently.



Bill Dwyer, president of National Sales and Marketing for LPL Financial, noted that the conference’s theme, A Focus on the Future, speaks to the current economic outlook and its opportunities and challenges for advisors and their clients: “Our enduring mission at LPL Financial is to support our independent advisors as they help their clients reach their life goals. We believe our ability to enable the delivery of objective and conflict-free advice through trusted local advisors is critical in this ongoing effort.”



Unlike many brokerage firms, LPL Financial does not develop its own proprietary investment products, so the unbiased advice given by its advisors is based solely on individual client needs.



About Richard Dragotta

Richard Dragotta is the Branch Manager of LPL Financial a North NJ based financial advisory firm that assists pre-retirees and retirees in the areas of retirement planning and wealth management. In addition to his 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Dragotta is a Chartered Financial Consultant and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, member of the LPL Financial Executive Council** and a FINRA Approved Arbitrator. To learn more about Richard Dragotta or his practice, contact his office at (201) 939-6644 or visit http://www.lplofparamus.com



About LPL Financial

LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is an independent broker-dealer. LPL Financial and its affiliates offer proprietary technology, comprehensive clearing and compliance services, practice management programs and training, and independent research to over 12,600 financial advisors and approximately 750 financial institutions. Additionally, LPL Financial supports over 4,000 financial advisors who are affiliated and licensed with insurance companies with customized clearing, advisory platforms and technology solutions. LPL Financial and its affiliates have approximately 2,700 employees with employees and offices in Boston, Charlotte, and San Diego. For more information, please visit www.lpl.com.



Member FINRA/SIPC



*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2011

** This distinction is based on individual production of all registered advisors supported by LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*, and is awarded to less than two percent/of the firm’s 12,027 advisors nationwide



Tracking#751456