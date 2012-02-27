LPL Financial Branch Continues Expansion

Paramus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2012 --The Paramus Branch, whose advisors are affiliated with LPL Financial has expanded its operations by committing to an additional 5900 square feet of class A office space in Mack Cali II located in Paramus, NJ . “We are excited about our additional office space and the opportunity to offer a professional state of art facility for our valued existing LPL Financial advisors and for future Financial Advisors interested in operating under the independent platform” says Richard G Dragotta, LPL Branch Manager.



As a result of the turmoil, consolidation and instability of the “Wall Street “ banks and investment firms, there has been a constant migration year over year in the industry of Financial Advisors moving their businesses to a more flexible and independent platform that LPL Financial offers.



It’s been an exciting 10 years for Dragotta at LPL Financial after 12 years as a manager at two major Wall Street wirehouses. Based on revenue and number of advisors, his branch is now among the top 20 branches at LPL Financial. ”Business became fun again and I have been fortunate in providing the infrastructure and turnkey solution for established advisors who want to break free from the chains that bind them. Going independent doesn’t mean you have to go it alone “ says Dragotta. “We make it easier to affiliate with LPL Financial while not sacrificing the look and feel or quality service advisors and their clients are accustomed. “



LPL Financial is one of the nation's leading financial services companies and a publicly traded company under ticker symbol LPLA. Supporting approximately 16,000 financial professionals, we enable advisors to focus on their clients by reducing the complexity of running their practice, and we support their business by offering enabling technology, comprehensive clearing and compliance services, practice management programs and training and independent research.



Securities offered through LPL Financial Member SIPC/FINRA