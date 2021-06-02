LPS Industries Announces New Cleanroom Certification with State-of-the-Art Equipment Technology

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2021 --LPS Industries, Moonachie NJ, (www.lpsind.com), a vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer, announced the certification of its new Class 100,000 cleanroom.



Madeleine D. Robinson, CEO of LPS Industries, stated, "We're excited to announce our brand-new Class 100,000 certified cleanroom facility, providing unprinted and custom printed flexible packaging roll stock for the food and medical markets. These customers must meet highly exacting standards, and this cleanroom ensures that we can help them achieve the quality required."



The advanced state-of-the-art equipment technology gives greater control of the production environment. The cleanroom has a high exchange HEPA air filtration for superior dust and contamination control as well as HVAC equipment and controllers to ensure consistent temperature and humidity.



In addition, the cleanroom has enclosed sanitation and employee personal protection equipment. All dedicated production equipment follows SQF Edition 9 guidelines. All materials are FDA compliant.



Ms. Robinson added, "Our cleanroom has been 3rd-party certified, and our food safety quality system is in review for an upcoming audit to SQF Code, Edition 9. We look forward to announcing the results of that audit soon."



About LPS Industries

LPS Industries LLC, a woman-owned family business, is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified flexible packaging manufacturer and converter with a distinguished history of providing creative solutions for its customers for over 60 years. With cost-effective products in flexible packaging, hazardous material packaging, shipping envelopes and supplies, and industrial bags and envelopes, LPS Industries can meet the need of most any packaging requirement. LPS Industries is a diversified manufacturer and leader in the flexible packaging industry providing packaging solutions to many market segments such as medical, food, transportation, electronics and agriculture. For more information, visit our website at www.lpsind.com