LPS Industries Awarded the 19th Recertification of Special Permit for Hazardous Materials DOT-SP8249 Exemption Package

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2021 --LPS Industries, a vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer, announced that its UN4GV Exemption Packaging System has been awarded the 19th revision of its Special Permit DOT-SP 8249 to manufacture packaging exempt from labeling. The packaging system received its initial certification in the late 1970's and was the very first package of its kind recognized by the Department of Transportation. The 8249 Exempt Pack was recently recertified by a third-party laboratory meeting all current DOT requirements.



Paul Harencak, VP Business Development & Technical Services, explained, "Our superior 4GV DOT-SP 8249 exempt packaging system enables you to meet your liquid and solid toxic/poison hazardous material transport obligations safely and effectively."



He added, "This packaging is so effective in eliminating the risk that the D.O.T. has authorized its use in transporting such hazardous materials without the 'Toxic/Poison' label."



The use of this "Exempt Pack" allows companies to ship the following dangerous goods and chemicals with quantity limits not exceeding one liter for liquids or 2.85 kilograms (6 1/4 pounds) for: solids, flammable liquids, oxidizers, flammable solids, organic peroxides, pyrophoric materials, toxic materials, self-heating materials, corrosive materials, dangerous when wet materials and miscellaneous hazardous materials.



Creating The Gold Standard for Hazmat Shipping

LPS Industries reports it has been 45 years since it set out to solve a problem facing the world's largest freight carriers. The company says it accepted and met the challenge of developing a safe and proven method of packaging hazardous materials that did not have to be segregated by shippers. The result was the DOT-SP 8249 exempt UN packaging system which established and remains the gold standard for safely shipping hazardous materials and chemicals.



The origins of DOT 8249 can be traced back to the 1970s when a growing United Parcel Service (UPS) sought to expand its capabilities and revenue by developing a protocol for safely shipping hazardous materials mixed with other freight types via their standard trucking process.



Up to that point, federal regulations prohibited any size of hazmat shipment labeled as "poison" to be comingled with any consumables on the same truck. This forced manufacturers and distributors of dangerous goods to segregate, palletize, and ship the hazardous materials via a general freight carrier trucking company. In addition to adding time to the delivery cycle by having to use general freight carriers, the associated extra cost to ship in this manner was passed on to the customer, often at a premium of up to 10x the cost of UPS's standard delivery rates.



Smaller Shippers Benefitted Too

At the same time, UPS was also receiving many requests from smaller shippers, e.g., chemical companies, paint and coating manufacturers, and distributors, among others, to find a solution to their hazmat shipping challenges. Their collective need was for a practical, cost-effective method of delivering small quantities of hazardous materials, typically products or samples in 1 liter or smaller primary containers, to stores and customers.



LPS designed, tested, and ultimately manufactured a packaging system that would respond to UPS's needs while satisfying strict federal regulations. The approved "poison pack" was awarded the federal designation DOT-E 8249 Exemption Package, with the "E" standing for "Exempt." The DOT recently changed the designation to DOT-SP 8249 with the SP standing for "Special Permit." Everything about the package remains the same; only the DOT designation has changed.



Air Shipments

As the 8249 exempt pack became the industry standard, LPS was soon contacted by FedEx who expressed interest in the product for air shipments. The DOT invited LPS to provide packaging samples for testing to quantify the integrity of the system. The testing was conducted by loading a plane with samples of LPS' exemption package and crashing it into the Mojave Desert. The packaging survived the test and was approved for use in air freight. FedEx adopted the LPS packaging system and was shortly followed by other air freight carriers, including UPS.



The Company says the 8249 exempt pack safely ships toxic/poisonous materials as well as a wide range of other hazard types, examples include flammable liquids and solids, self-heating materials, corrosive materials, pyrophoric materials, and oxidizers, regardless of their being in powder, granule, liquid, or solid form.



The System's Sizes

The packaging system comes in 0.5- and 1.0-liter primary container sizes for liquids and 1# to 6# sizes for solids. Both options are available in single, two, and four-pack varieties. All are exempt from carrying a poison/toxic label and can be transported internationally along with standard UPS, FedEx, and other carriers' shipments.



Harencak concluded, "LPS is committed to remaining on the cutting-edge of packing products, and this



19th revision of our Special Permit and the recertification by an independent, third-party lab demonstrates our success in that ambition."



About LPS Industries

LPS Industries LLC, a woman-owned family business, is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified flexible packaging manufacturer and converter with a distinguished history of providing creative solutions for its customers for over 60 years. With cost-effective products in flexible packaging, hazardous material packaging, shipping envelopes and supplies, and industrial bags and envelopes, LPS Industries can meet the need of most any packaging requirement. LPS Industries is a diversified manufacturer and leader in the flexible packaging industry providing packaging solutions to many market segments such as medical, food, transportation, electronics and agriculture. For more information, visit our website at www.lpsind.co m