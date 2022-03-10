LPS Industries LLC Recertified to Latest ISO Standards

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2022 --LPS Industries, Moonachie NJ, (https://www.lpsind.com), a vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer, has been recertified to the latest ISO standards having passed the ISO 9001:2015 surveillance audit. The company has maintained an ISO certification for more than a decade and earned the most current ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2021.



Madeleine Robinson, the CEO of LPS Industries, said, "This recertification is a significant event as it underscores the success of our strategic plan that dates from the early 2000s. At that time, we decided we needed to ensure that LPS Industries had the ability to provide products to our customers that consistently meet their statutory, regulatory, and business requirements. The ISO certifications we have earned over the years are, in our opinion, the most effective way to demonstrate that to our customers. It also gives us benchmarks for maintaining high-quality flexible packaging products in an ever-changing market."



As part of the Company's certification program, LPS Industries is subject to yearly audits for maintaining strict procedures and protocols to ensure a compliant quality system.



Ms. Robinson also said, "We were pleased to see that our system met and exceeded the current ISO 9001:2015 certification standards in the latest audit. We look forward to building upon this success and serving our customers to the best of our abilities."



About ISO

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 167 national standard bodies.



Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.



About ISO 9001:2015

ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization:



a) needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, and



b) aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.



All the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 are generic and are intended to be applicable to any organization, regardless of its type or size, or the products and services it provides.



About LPS Industries

LPS Industries LLC, a woman-owned family business, is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified flexible packaging manufacturer and converter with a distinguished history of providing creative solutions for its customers for over 60 years. With cost-effective products in flexible packaging, hazardous material packaging, shipping envelopes and supplies, and industrial bags and envelopes, LPS Industries can meet the need of most any packaging requirement. LPS Industries is a diversified manufacturer and leader in the flexible packaging industry providing packaging solutions to many market segments such as medical, food, transportation, electronics and agriculture. For more information, visit our website at www.lpsind.com