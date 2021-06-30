LPS Industries: Reshoring Manufacturing to North America Means Fewer Headaches for Business

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2021 --LPS Industries, Moonachie NJ, (www.lpsind.com), a vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer, stated through Paul Harencak, VP Business Development & Technical Services, that the current reshoring of manufacturing from Asia to North America brought about by the pandemic is a trend, not just a fad.



Mr. Harencak said, "The current reshoring of manufacturing, especially in the industry of packaging manufacturing, has benefited North American companies, and we think this is going to continue both in the short and longer term.



Reshoring took off as the pandemic accelerated. The closure of whole cities in China disrupted the global supply chain forcing end-users to find new suppliers. That meant a geographical shift to places not yet affected by the virus. North American companies began looking for North American suppliers.



Mr. Harencak stated, "We believe that the experience of getting products made closer to home has been an eye-opener for many. Off-shoring began decades ago to take advantage of lower wages and more relaxed environmental and tax regulations. What few understood at the time was that these advantages were balanced against longer shipping times, lower quality of product in many instances, and concerns about protecting intellectual property rights.



A recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit states that foreign direct investment is going to increase in the US and Canada through 2025 and that North America's share of global exports should remain constant at 14%.



Mr Harencak continues, "We have seen increased demand for our products from North American customers since 2019. Flexible packaging for foods, packaging for hazardous waste, packing materials for shipping, as well as envelopes and coated products for industrial applications have all seen heightened interest. We are confident that consumers in North America will come to realize that the benefits of quicker delivery times and better quality will continue to make reshoring sensible."



