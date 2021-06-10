LPS Industries Wins CIANJ Environmental Leadership Award

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2021 --LPS Industries, Moonachie NJ, (http://www.lpsind.com), a vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer, is pleased to announce that it has won the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey's Environmental Leadership Award. The CIANJ gave the award in recognition of LPS Industries solar panel farm on its roof, its recycling efforts with paper and wood, and its R&D with sustainable alternatives for recyclable products.



LPS Industries has built one of the larger commercial roof installations in the State of New Jersey. It is a 3,500-panel, multiple inverter rooftop system producing in excess of 700,000 DC-rated watts. The system provides more than 30% of the company's facility and process electrical energy.



"LPS Industries, throughout its 60 plus year history, has consistently endeavored to be the leader in product innovation and process technology. Today's investment in Research and Development will result in tomorrow's sales," said Paul Harencak, VP Business Development & Technical Services.



The CIANJ Environmental Leadership Award recognizes companies that are proactive in promoting environmental sensitivity in their operations or those that work to provide a means of lowering their carbon footprint.



The company strongly supports its initiatives for sustainability in the marketplace. Its Research & Development team continues to refine and develop sustainable products such as 100% recyclable and compostable materials using plant and fossil-based films.



About CIANJ

The mission of Commerce and Industry Association is to be the leader in free enterprise advocacy for the purpose of fostering, through education, legislative vigilance and membership interaction, an economic climate that enhances business potential and makes New Jersey a better state in which to live, work and conduct business. Over time, we have learned how the real value of a business association is found in the relationships built and the resources shared. CIANJ's forums and business councils are arenas that bring together the brightest minds across professional disciplines in the key areas that affect every business in the state. From finance and healthcare to human resources and the environment, there is always something to learn – or something to share — in our association.



About LPS Industries

LPS Industries LLC, a woman-owned family business, is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified flexible packaging manufacturer and converter with a distinguished history of providing creative solutions for its customers for over 60 years. With cost-effective products in flexible packaging, hazardous material packaging, shipping envelopes and supplies, and industrial bags and envelopes, LPS Industries can meet the need of most any packaging requirement. LPS Industries is a diversified manufacturer and leader in the flexible packaging industry providing packaging solutions to many market segments such as medical, food, transportation, electronics and agriculture. For more information, visit our website at HTTP://www.lpsind.com