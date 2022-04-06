LPS Industries Wins Flexible Packaging Association Awards

Moonachie, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2022 --LPS Industries, (www.lpsind.com), a vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer, has won the Flexible Packaging Association's Gold Achievement Award in Printing of its laminated material for a pouch for the beauty supply firm, Sarkli-Repêchage. The same pouch received a Silver Achievement Award for Shelf Impact.



Paul Harencak, Vice President of LPS Industries, said, "We are extremely happy to receive the recognition of the FPA for our work. We are pleased to have won that recognition in two distinct categories for the same product. It speaks to the high quality of our work."



He added, "Our client, Sarkli-Repêchage, came to us to create a laminate for the Repêchage® Vita Cura® B3 Lifting Mask. We needed to create a functional pouch that had a luxurious look consistent with their product.



"We tested at LPS and at Repechage to ensure our product withstood the aging tests and didn't leak. We also worked in concert with their lab to conduct round-robin testing. We sent die line art for their approval to ensure every detail of the image was correct. The result is a pouch with upscale salon shelf appeal and outstanding detailed printing with gold layered tones."



He credits LPS Industries' talented in-house graphics and printing departments for much of the success of the product. "Using an 8-color wide print press we make and mount of own plates, so we control every aspect of the printing to finest of detail."



Using a laminated structure of film adhesive and foil, LPS created a pouch with finely layered gold tones and a gold flood coat. Distinct color separation and clean detailed lines with a reflective center image added to the luxurious look of the pouch.



Mr. Harencak concluded, "Winning these awards as part of the 66th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition not only recognizes the exceptional work we have done in the past, but it also encourages us to do even more in the future. We look forward to the 67th Annual Competition."



The FPA stated that there were more than 100 packaging products nominated. Since some products were nominated in more than one category, there were a total of 325 entries for this year's award. In the end, 27 products took home 43 achievement awards.



About the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA)

The Flexible Packaging Association is the voice of the U.S. manufacturers of flexible packaging and their suppliers. The association's mission is connecting, advancing, and leading the flexible packaging industry. Flexible packaging represents over $34 billion in annual sales in the U.S. and is the second-largest, and one of the fastest-growing segments of the packaging industry. Flexible packaging is produced from paper, plastic, film, aluminium foil, or any combination of those materials, and includes bags, pouches, labels, liners, wraps, roll stock, and other flexible products.



About LPS Industries

LPS Industries LLC, a woman-owned family business, is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified flexible packaging manufacturer and converter with a distinguished history of providing creative solutions for its customers for over 60 years. With cost-effective products in flexible packaging, hazardous material packaging, shipping envelopes and supplies, and industrial bags and envelopes, LPS Industries can meet the need of most any packaging requirement. LPS Industries is a diversified manufacturer and leader in the flexible packaging industry providing packaging solutions to many market segments such as medical, food, transportation, electronics, and agriculture. For more information, visit our website at www.lpsind.com