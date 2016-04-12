Luana: Student Information System Built on Salesforce, Launches in Melbourne on April 12th 2016

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Luana (www.luana.com.au), is Australia's first Student Information System on Salesforce, and is a critical missing piece, that will help educational and training businesses achieve a true single source of truth and run their student and training management in a simplified manner. Luana brings the Student Management and the CRM components onto a single platform (eliminating multiple system and the need to build complex integrations), and supports Australian regulatory reporting requirements.



The software was developed by Luana Technology in partnership with WDCi (www.wdcigroup.net) who are Salesforce Partners, and specialise in Salesforce development, data migration, and integration, and have significant experience in the education sector.



To learn more about Luana Student Information System, please visit www.luana.com.au



About Luana Technology

Luana Technology is founded by Varant Bomoushakian. He has been in the training & education sector for over 12 years, founding and running successful training companies in Australia – servicing over 15,000 students. Varant's passion for innovation & technology and coupled with the drive to create an exceptional student experience; streamline company operations; and increase efficiencies within his businesses.



This vision propelled him to architect and create a student management system based on the Salesforce platform. Once implemented, the system provided enormous value his businesses:



- providing complete transparency to the management team as to the journey of every learner, and workflow of each business unit



- greatly improved operational efficiencies and cutting down administrative processes by up to 35%



- increased repeat sales by 30% via the use of marketing automation software (integrated with Salesforce) to accurately identify, and dynamically target past learners and leads with course upgrade pathways and dynamic product offerings



- reduced the sales cycle via the use of automated lead routing and implementing document generation and electronic signature tools on top of the student management platform



- reducing the average completion time frame of a leaner (identifying learners eligible for a qualification, and issuing credentials) from 55 days to 2 days



- Increased completion rates of learners in accredited programs by 15% by identifying learner progression versus proposed completion dates and automating prompts and messages to learners to encourage deeper engagement with content.



Varant has used his experiences to work on architecting a Student Information System (Luana) from the ground up, and 100% native in Salesforce, to help other training organisations gain complete control, gain clarity on their operations, and position them to provide an exceptional experience to their students.



About WDCI

WDCi has been a Salesforce partner since 2009. Headquartered in Sydney Australia and with a team of 21 employees, it has operations in Sydney, Sunshine Coast and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Media Contact:

varant@luana.com.au

+61414547530