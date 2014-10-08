Lubbock Car Accident Lawyers Launch New Website Section to Help Crash Victims

Lubbock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2014 --The Lubbock auto accident lawyers at Liggett Law Group recently launched a new informational section on their website specifically designed to help car crash victims.



“Victims of car accidents are often left feeling vulnerable and helpless,” said Ted Liggett, law firm founder and experienced Texas car accident attorney. “Our attorneys understand that knowledge is power, and it is our goal to empower accident victims by giving them access to the right information.”



The new pages of the Lubbock accident law firm’s website include:



5 Steps to Take After a Car Accident

I was injured in a car accident and the other driver doesn't have insurance. What do I do?

Common Car Accident Injuries

Causes of Car Accidents

Car Accident Frequently Asked Questions



The personal injury attorneys at Liggett Law Group have a combined 20 years of experience fighting for the rights of accident victims. They dedicate their time and personal attention to each and every client, offering hands-on local support.



About Liggett Law Group

Liggett Law Group serves victims of not just car accidents, but all motor vehicle accidents, including trucking accidents and motorcycle accidents in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico, including Lubbock, Hobbs, Artesia, Plainview, Clovis, Carlsbad, Roswell, Brownfield, and Seminole.



The law firm has national trial experience and handles all types of personal injury claims, including cases for workers injured in refinery accidents, maritime accidents, oilfield accidents, and constructions site accidents. They also help victims of product liability injuries, premises liability accidents, dog bites and animal attacks, as well as the families of victims of wrongful death accidents.



Ted Liggett has fought for his clients’ rights against the largest insurance companies in the nation, as well as against government entities. Liggett Law Group has the resources to litigate cases ranging from simple to complex, and strives to provide every client three things: integrity, advocacy, and results.



Liggett Law Group works on a contingency fee basis, meaning that clients do not pay anything until and unless the lawyers are able to obtain a favorable outcome. The firm also offers free consultations so that clients may obtain legal advice regarding a personal injury claim.



If you’ve been injured in a car crash or other accident, get auto injury help in Lubbock today by contacting Liggett Law Group. Call their toll free number, 855-955-HURT (4878), to schedule a free consultation with an experienced personal injury attorney.