Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Names Liggett Law Group the Business of the Month for December

Lubbock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2016 --Liggett Law Group is pleased to announce that the firm was named Lubbock Chamber of Commerce's Business of the Month for December.



Founded in 2009, Liggett Law Group is a personal injury law firm that strives to live up to its motto of "Integrity, Advocacy, Results." The firm began with a goal of providing a complete package of legal skills to West Texans who have been injured in accidents or suffered monetary damages because of the negligent or wrongful actions of others.



The law firm joined the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce in 2012.



"I enjoy being a member of the Chamber of Commerce," said law firm founder Ted Liggett. "I believe that a strong and visible civic presence is essential in growing a business of any kind. I joined the Chamber with that in mind. Happily, I have been able to make business contacts and new friends which has enriched my life as well as my business."



As a business, Liggett Law Group sees many benefits from being a member of the Chamber, including the ability to purchase health insurance for the firm's employees through the Chamber's large group policies at rates that would otherwise be unavailable.



"I believe being able to provide this perk to my employees is my favorite benefit of Chamber membership," Liggett said.



Chamber Involvement



Ted Liggett has spent his career fighting to protect the rights of injury victims. Through the Chamber, Liggett Law Group is able to extend this community-minded spirit to helping outside the courtroom, as well.



The law firm supports the Lubbock Ballet, as well as the Chamber's Young Entrepreneurs Academy, a program that teaches middle and high school students how to start businesses.



"I am very happy for Liggett Law Group to sponsor The Young Entrepreneurs Academy," Liggett said. "I think it is a wonderful opportunity for young people to obtain hands on experience with launching and running their own businesses. I am very excited to see what these talented young people do with this opportunity."



About Liggett Law Group

The Lubbock personal injury attorneys at Liggett Law Group have more than 20 years of combined legal experience fighting for justice for accident victims, including those hurt in auto accidents and work accidents. Lubbock Avalanche Journal readers voted the firm Best Law Firm for 2016.



Ted Liggett is a member of the Texas Bar Foundation, Texas Trial Lawyers Association, Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and is Peer Review AV-Rated for ethical standards and legal ability by Martindale-Hubbell. He is honored to serve as President of the Lubbock Chapter of The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) in 2016.



