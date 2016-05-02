Lubbock Personal Injury Lawyer Ted Liggett Honored with Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating

Lubbock, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2016 --Martindale-Hubbell has honored Lubbock injury attorney Ted Liggett with its AV Preeminent Rating, its highest possible rating for both ethical standards and legal ability.



For more than 130 years, lawyers have relied on the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating while searching for their own expert attorneys. Now anyone can make use of this trusted rating by looking up a lawyer's rating on Lawyers.com or Martindale.com.



The Martindale-Hubbard AV Preeminent Rating is the highest possible rating for an attorney for both ethical standards and legal ability. This rating represents the pinnacle of professional excellence. It is achieved only after an attorney has been reviewed and recommended by their peers – members of the bar and the judiciary.



"The Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating is a credential highly valued and sought after in the legal world," Liggett said. "It used to be a tool only available to attorneys who looked to the rating when they needed to hire a lawyer they did not personally know. Now, thanks to the Internet, the rating is a great way for anyone – lawyers or laypeople –to screen potential lawyers. I am thankful to my peers who nominated me for this distinction, and I am proud to have earned this, the highest possible Martindale-Hubbell rating."



Liggett serves as the lead attorney for Liggett Law Group in Lubbock, Texas. With over 20 years of experience fighting for justice and advocating for injury and wrongful death victims and their families, Liggett Law Group represents clients in vehicle accidents, workplace accidents, and other personal injury claims.



About Liggett Law Group

The attorneys at Liggett Law Group have the ability to successfully handle complex claims from inception to litigation. From suing the government to seeking justice from large corporations, Liggett Law Group has the professionals you want on your side. For more information about Liggett Law Group, please visit: http://www.liggettlawgroup.com, find us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, or connect with Ted Liggett on LinkedIn.