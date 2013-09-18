Lucidchart Partners with Wave to Offer Free Startup Tools

Draper, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2013 --Lucidchart announced a partnership with other premium startup tools that will save entrepreneurs up to $3,300 on crucial small business solutions. Lucidchart was invited by Wave, the creator of Get Startup Tools, to join their collection of deeply discounted, premium apps that focus on helping early­ stage companies and startups.



As the leading online diagramming solution for both novice and expert users, Lucidchart is an ideal tool for small business owners. They can use the software to create org charts, wireframe websites, mock up mobile applications, and even design office floor plans. Through Get Startup Tools, entrepreneurs can sign up for 2 free months of Lucidchart’s 15-user Team account, enabling them to experience all of Lucidchart’s premium features, including seamless real-time collaboration. The application is cloud-based, so it can be accessed from desktop computers, mobile devices, and an offline app.



With robust Microsoft Visio compatibility, it’s easier than ever to create and share professional-looking diagrams. In fact, Lucidchart is the first and only diagramming tool that supports native Visio file import and export, making it simple for new businesses to interact with established clients and partners.



“With the first version of Get Startup Tools, we helped thousands of entrepreneurs get off the ground by making world-­class software accessible to them at a big discount. The response from small business owners was incredible,” said Kirk Simpson, CEO of Wave. “We’ve added tools to Version 2 that we know will help startups fast­-track their businesses while continuing to save money. Launching a business isn’t easy, and every extra dollar counts.”



The industry-­leading apps from Get Startup Tools will accommodate every startup need, including diagramming, finance, customer service, and more. Visit http://getstartuptools.com/ to claim offers.



About Lucidchart

Founded in 2010, Lucidchart is a web-based diagramming application used by business teams and individuals to create compelling and attractive visual communications, right in a web browser. Our software offers real-time collaboration, an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, and enterprise-level reliability. With millions of users, Lucidchart is one of the most popular productivity apps in the Chrome Web Store and Google Apps Marketplace. For more information about Lucidchart, please email sales@lucidchart.com or visit www.lucidchart.com/.