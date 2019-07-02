Lucidia and Northern Credit Union Cement Partnership with ASAPP Financial Technology

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2019 --Lucidia, which began operations in Sault Ste. Marie in March 2001, is excited to announce the expansion of its software subsidiary, ASAPP Financial Technology Inc. (ASAPP).



In April 2016, with a risk-based commercial lending partnership and Northern Credit Union's support as a testing and deployment partner, Lucidia launched its ASAPP account and loan origination software into the Canadian credit union marketplace. Three years later, ASAPP has significantly grown with over 18 Credit Union brands (that represent over 10% of Canada's top-100 credit unions, outside of Quebec) currently licensing its omnichannel account and loan origination software.



Northern Credit Union and Lucidia have now taken an important step forward to strengthen their long-term relationship as critical business partners. Effective July 1st, 2019, Northern Credit Union has become a minority shareholder in ASAPP. Northern Credit Union will appoint two directors to serve on ASAPP's board to join the four Lucidia partners (JR Pierman – President and CEO, Marty Wright – Chief Technology Officer, Bryan Soroka – Chief Creative Officer, Steve Sauve – Chief Product Officer) and Carlo Spadafora (ASAPP Shareholder / Director / Corporate Solicitor).



"Northern Credit Union has been at the forefront of our journey for the past six years," says JR Pierman. "They [Northern] originally engaged us to support the development of creative concepts for an account origination solution in 2013. Six years later, having worked directly with Northern Credit Union to realize our vision for creating Canada's most complete omnichannel account and loan origination solution, we're excited to formally welcome Northern Credit Union as our business partner in building ASAPP OXP - Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry."



As part of the transaction, Lucidia's marketing communications and web development services for the financial services industry, which have supported numerous CU Client-Partners over the past 15 years, will be incorporated into ASAPP's operations. ASAPP will now offer both Customer Experience Software and Digital Agency Services under the ASAPP OXP brand. This change directly supports ASAPP's mission to partner with Canadian financial institutions, as they compete against fintech direct-to-consumer solutions.



ASAPP's omnichannel experience platform will combine existing account and lending origination functionality with customer relationship management, customer loyalty management, enterprise content management, business analytics, campaign management and personal financial management features, all delivered through a single, integrated omnichannel portal.



Pierman added, "Without Northern's initial support through a very unique and non-traditional lending facility, we wouldn't have been able to get this venture off the ground. Beyond that, however, Northern Credit Union has truly been a strong financial, strategic and operational partner on every level of this venture. We're very happy about the success we've already shared and looking forward to what the future holds."



"Lucidia and ASAPP have been integral in supporting Northern Credit Union's growth over the past five years," says Richard Adam, President and CEO for Northern Credit Union. "We're very excited to formalize our business partnership and continue our role as a strategic leader of this fast-paced and growing fintech venture."



Lucidia will continue to support marketing communication and web development needs for long-standing Client-Partners, including Accor Hotels (Fairmont) and Tourism Sault Ste. Marie through its Lucidia Travel + Hospitality Marketing brand.



