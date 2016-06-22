Ludlow Research Initiates Opinion on DTII Based on Metal Detector Market Outlook

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2016 --Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTCQB:DTII) (The Company), a developer of security technologies, announced a research report on the company is now available for review.



In the report, Ludlow Research made note that the recent attacks in Orlando, FL, and other mass shootings, have shed new light on the need to rethink venue security where large public crowds gather, such as nightclubs, convention halls, sports arenas, and of course schools. Since the attack in Orlando demand for metal detectors has risen sharply, and this could position DTII and their next generation passive metal scanning units in the right spot as Company anticipates rollout through 2016.



The Company is planning to initially install 5 units in a demonstration school, and at a major sport stadium, at a basic cost to value-justified the safety, security and personal privacy affects that their scanners will bring to the venues.



The Company's 'Offender Alert Passive Scan™ is a 'next generation' walk-through detector scanning unit. Its special value comes from its passive and emits nothing through the subjects, while security scanner systems currently in utilization effectively use X-ray in some form. This patented and trademarked passive scanning system allows for detecting and identifying concealed threats, such as guns and knives etc, while offering no X-ray exposure to subjects scanned by the system.



Conclusion: Valuation Target of $1.00+

Based on the DTII exceptional board and advisory team, low market cap valuation with 22.4 million common shares issued and outstanding, and potential for large and rapid purchase order based on increasing demand for metal detector systems for venue security, Ludlow Research has issued a 'speculative' valuation target on DTII of $1.00 to $1.25 per share, or $20 to $25 million market cap based upon potential market demand.



To download the full report, risks, and disclosures on this company please visit www.wallstreetnewscast.com/profile/dtii.html



About Ludlow Research

Ludlow Research is a New York based equity research firm that focuses on providing research coverage and investor awareness services to emerging small-cap companies. For over 14 years we have worked to provide our readers with a simple way of evaluating the current and potential value of small-cap companies, while garnering these clients greater market awareness to new investors.



For more information on us please visit www.ludlowresearch.com



About Defense Technologies International Corp.

Defense Technologies International Corp (OTCQB:DTII) core ideology is to provide superior solutions for today's new world risks and threats. DTC is positioned to enter the, until now, untapped public school market segment for threat detection security. DTC has assembled a respected team of experts with decades of experience sharing a common vision of safety, quality, service & shareholder value. Team members bring to bear a broad spectrum of executive, international & corporate experience, coupled with extensive diplomatic relationships both at home and abroad. http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com



Follow Company on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DefenseTechnologiesInternationalCorp



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



Contact:

Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses,

President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

Ludlow Research

Phone: 347-483-0121

Email: info@ludlowresearch.com