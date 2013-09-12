Luggage Forward Named to Inc. 500:5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2013 --Luggage Forward, the leading provider of doorstep to destination luggage delivery service worldwide, was again recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the third year in a row that Luggage Forward has been named to the exclusive Inc. 500|5000 list, an achievement that puts the company in an elite group which has, over the years, included companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Jamba Juice, Oracle, and Zappos.com.



“Having built one of the fastest growing travel companies is a testament to our team, our clients, and our business model,” said Aaron Kirley, Co-Founder of Luggage Forward. “To have sustained that growth rate over an extended period reflects our company’s relentless commitment to transforming the way people travel.”



Founded in 2004, Luggage Forward pioneered a door-to-door luggage delivery model that filled a previously unmet demand for high-reliability, cost-effective service. Powered by technology and focused on service, the business experienced rapid adoption by frequent fliers, families, seniors, golfers, and skiers alike. Building upon this early organic growth, Luggage Forward embarked on an aggressive industry consolidation effort.



Between 2009 and 2011, Luggage Forward acquired seven different competitive luggage shipping brands including: Luggage Express, Sports Express, Virtual Bellhop and The Luggage Club. These acquisitions brought a combined 50 years of luggage shipping experience under the Luggage Forward umbrella, solidifying the company’s leadership position in this expanding travel market vertical.



Today, the company has more than 100,000 users and continues to expand service throughout the world. Working closely with a network of global, regional, and local logistics partners; Luggage Forward has provided service in more than 170 countries and has shipped clients’ luggage between more than 900 country combinations.



About Inc.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 6,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



About Luggage Forward

Since 2004, Luggage Forward has set the standard in door-to-door delivery of luggage and sports equipment for travelers worldwide. The smart alternative to carrying and checking bags, Luggage Forward’s service is transforming today’s travel experience for those who demand the utmost in convenience and reliability. By leveraging a global network of shipping partners, innovative technology and unparalleled customer care, Luggage Forward guarantees that bags will be delivered safely and on-time to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

In addition to being a Virtuoso® Preferred Supplier, the company is the exclusive luggage delivery provider for many of the world’s leading travel brands including Abercrombie & Kent, American Express Vacations, Exclusive Resorts, Holland America Line, Seabourn Cruise Line, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Luggage Forward has been named to the Inc. 500|5000 list three times, ranked as America’s ninth fastest growing privately held travel company in 2012. Headquartered in Boston, Luggage Forward has regional offices in Charlotte, Denver and New York. For more information, visit www.luggageforward.com or call 866-416-7447.