Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2021 --Lugiá Gaming, an all-female global eSports organization, announced its official launch into the exciting gaming space today.



The startup successfully raised a six-figure sum from angel investors and has also attracted interest from other parties.



Lugiá Gaming aims to revolutionize female gamers from around the world, with a goal to be the most cohesive and empowering women's eSports community in Asia and globally.



"Lugiá provides a safe and powerful space for women to play the games they love, be at their best, and link up with the best resources globally. The vibe is to go onwards and onwards, and we want to help to foster a healthy attitude towards women in gaming and eSports across Asia," said founder Ash Hashim, who also founded Futbolita.



"At Lugiá, we also adopt an anti-bullying and anti-negativity stance towards all gamers and athletes, and we are grateful for the support from all our partners and sponsors," she added.



Lugiá Gaming's key values also include authenticity, diversity, teamwork, and community – all hallmarks of women empowerment. The organisation is also seeking like-minded partners and brands to join them in their mission to uplift women and girls who want a career in the eSports space.



Lugiá Gaming's core focus includes developing, training, and empowering female eSports athletes across Asia, while providing a lifestyle of gaming safely online in a supportive community. In addition, the organisation has secured the services of top streamers, opinion leaders, and ambassadors in the women's sports and gaming industry to join their movement.



About Lugiá Gaming

Lugiá is founded to allow women gamers to engage in online games within a safe space, free from gender inequality, increasing women's representation in international tournaments.



For more information or to get in touch with Lugiá Gaming, please contact:



Ash Hashim

ash@lugia.gg

+65 9800 6260



Visit:

https://www.lugia.gg

https://www.Instagram.com/lugia.gg