Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2015 --Luigi Wewege, the CEO of New Zealand-based Vivier & Co, has announced that the company will be expanding its diverse service offerings to now include additional reach in Spain as well as in Mexico and Colombia, along with a number of other South American countries. Vivier & Co is a highly regarded financial services provider that has developed a sterling reputation in the international community for its savings accounts featuring above average returns, without market risk volatility. In addition to the expansion into the South American market, the company has also increased its capability in Spain with a representative office in Madrid and additional Spanish speaking staff.



"From its origins in New Zealand, Vivier & Co now has a presence on virtually every continent. We have been primarily focused on the English-speaking markets, but we're starting to evolve from that." said Luigi Wewege, Vivier & Co's CEO. "In South America, the company has representation in Lima, and is considering Santiago as a potential base in its plans to expand in the region."



For individuals and businesses looking to establish an international presence, the services offered by Vivier & Co can pave the way. When clients attempt to open international accounts with larger retail banks, they usually run into endless processes. With Vivier & Co, it becomes much easier. "We're able to offer clients a simple streamlined account opening process," Wewege says.



In contrast to the usual high street banks, boutique financial institutions are smaller, more flexible, and more focused, offering services unavailable from traditional banks. "You get a more personal level of customer contact because a boutique financial institution retains staff who are incentivized to deliver an investment solution efficiently and effectively. More and more, boutique financial institutions are being chosen by clients because of the high levels of skill they provide," said Luigi.



Vivier & Co have already made an impact on the Spanish speaking market with the company having been profiled on some of the leading financial comparison and business news websites in South America and Western Europe. A selection of the financial comparisons sites include Rankia.com, HelpMyCash.com, DineroExperto.com.mx and TuCapital.es and news sources the company have been featured in include Spanish economic journal diarioabierto.es to the oldest daily newspaper in Spain El Norte de Castilla.



"We are honoured to be listed and ranked among the world's most prestigious banks and financial institutions and we are pleased that so many have already chosen Vivier & Co, over their current traditional bank. We hope these satisfied clients will spread the word. Consequently, in the years ahead, we expect the number of depositors from South America to constantly increase," says Vivier & Co's Chief Executive, Luigi Wewege.



If you have needs that aren't being addressed by your current bank or investment firm, Vivier & Co may give you the solution you're looking for. By building a strong business and personal relationship with you, the company aims to be your advisor on financial issues, understanding your objectives and working with you towards your goals. To guarantee clients' satisfaction, they work not only to protect their capital but also to provide them with long-term positive performance.



About Luigi Wewege

Luigi Wewege is the founder of Vivier Group & CEO of its Auckland based financial services arm Vivier & Co, a boutique Financial Service Provider in New Zealand offering no cost, above average returns for investors. He is also the Managing Director of its sister companies Vivier Investments, Vivier Developments, Vivier Home Loans and Vivier Mortgages.



About Vivier & Co

Vivier and Company Limited ('VCL') is registered in New Zealand under number: 1130618. VCL is a member of Financial Services Complaints Limited a New Zealand Government approved Dispute Resolution Scheme, and maintains an insurance policy with Standard and Poor's A+ rated insurers, providing a NZD 2,000,000 indemnity on any one claim/loss in the aggregate.



