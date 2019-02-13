New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2019 --Caye International Bank has been named the Best Private Bank in Belize for 2019. This marks the second consecutive year that this leading offshore banking institution has received the honor from Global Finance Magazine, a leading authority on the international banking community. The award denotes the preeminent position of Caye International Bank in the global financial marketplace and its unequaled commitment to customer service.



As Senior Vice President of Caye International Bank, Luigi Wewege received the award on behalf of the bank. Global Finance's 2019 Private Bank Awards gala dinner was held on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019, at the Harvard Club of New York City. The event began at 6:00 p.m. and included a reception, a formal dinner, and a keynote address by the author of Mortal Republic, Edward J. Watts. Awards were then announced, and the evening concluded with drinks and networking at this exclusive venue.



Global Finance Magazine drew on a number of resources when choosing the winners of its 2019 awards. Public filings, company reports and statements, recommendations from financial industry leaders, and the guidance of analysts and experts in the financial industry were all part of the decision-making process when determining the winners of these prestigious awards. Caye International Bank's reputation for outstanding customer service was a key factor in its selection for the award.



In response to this prestigious award, Wewege said, "This is a great honor not only for Caye International Bank as a financial institution but also for the people who work on behalf of our clients every day. We are grateful for the outstanding contributions made by our staff members at every level." Wewege went on to commend the leadership of the bank's Board of Directors and to express thanks to the clients and shareholders that make the success of Caye International Bank possible.



A Safe and Stable Economy

Belize offers outstanding security and safety for client deposits, making it an excellent choice for investors from the U.S. and other parts of the world. The stable economic conditions in Belize and the fact that its currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar provides greater comfort and confidence for bank customers. People can also feel safe when depositing their money in Belize because the Central Bank reserve requirements in Belize are at least four times the reserve requirements of those in the United States for their local banks. An example of this is Caye International Bank which has one of the highest liquidity ratios of any global bank and this is currently set at 24 percent.



About Global Finance Magazine

Global Finance Magazine was originally founded in 1987 and provides insights and recommendations for its clients on the best banks and the most advantageous financial options available in the modern marketplace. The magazine has built a solid reputation for accurate information and outstanding financial guidance over more than 30 years in the industry. The Global Finance Annual Best Banks list is eagerly awaited by investors across the financial field and showcases banks with a deep and lasting commitment to customer service and cutting-edge products.



About Luigi Wewege

Luigi is the Senior Vice President of Caye International Bank, the published author of the book: The Digital Banking Revolution has co-authored economic research which was presented before the U.S. Congress and serves as an Instructor at the FinTech School as well as a Speaker at the Silicon Valley Innovation Centre both based in California. He holds an Italian MBA with a major in International Business, and a BSBA with a triple major in Finance, International Business, plus Management - cum laude from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.



About Caye International Bank

Caye International Bank offers its customers access to a wide array of investment options and convenient accounts that can be opened easily from any country around the globe. The bank is located on the beautiful island of Ambergris Caye in Belize and provides superior security and protection for financial resources entrusted to the bank. To learn more about Caye, please visit the bank's website located at www.cayebank.bz.



