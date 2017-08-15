Lukasz Zelezny a Renowned London SEO Expert Acquires SEO.London Domain

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2017 --Lukasz Zelezny a prominent Social Media speaker and Search Engine Optimization expert is highly delighted to announce that he has successfully acquired the seo.london domain. Zelezny's acquisition of SEO.London domain is the next step in the domination of the online marketing space in the United Kingdom. For Zelezny who has lived and worked in London for the last ten years, the acquisition of seo.london domain is a natural step towards effective performance and portrays a bright future; however, the final form of what will be launched on seo.london domain is not decided yet. Zelezny's acquisition of seo.london domain comes on the heels of his acquisition of socialmedia.pl in December 2015; a domain which is now holding a popular polish social media oriented news portal.



"SEO.London is a perfect domain for the search engine optimization and online marketing business which remains my job, lifestyle and hobby. The Search Engine Optimization industry in London is very strong basically because London is a massive European business hub and I believe it will remain so even post Brexit UK. The acquisition of SEO.London domain remains crucial and critical to the effective consolidation of my speaking efforts across London, UK, and Europe" said Zelezny.



The SEO.London domain coupled with Zelezny's 15 years experience in the Search Engine Optimization industry no doubts will ensure added value and effective performance. It will create a veritable platform to enable Zelezny to offer his best to his valued customers. "I am delighted and very pleased that I successfully acquired the domain especially knowing that there were a lot of agencies that were in consideration of purchasing this domain," stated Zelezny.



When asked how he intends to use the domain; Zelezny replied, "I am not yet fully précised on the direction I am going to go with launching the website - SEO.London. I am trying to follow the happenings in the industry; so I am considering making the domain a Business to Business (B2B) as well as a Business to Customer (B2C) domain with possible job board, industry news, and reviews."



About Lukasz Zelezny

Lukasz is a conference speaker, search awards judge and top 10 social media influencer in the UK. To enable him to offer the best to his esteemed customers, Zelezny spends a lot of time keeping up to date with the changes in online marketing strategy and advancement in the technology within the Search Engine Optimization industry.



Lukasz started working in the Search Engine Optimization industry around the year 2000 while living in Poland. In 2007 he moved to London, UK and has since been responsible for the organic performance of a number of companies including HomeAway, Thomson Reuters, The Digital Property Group, Fleetway Travel.



Social Media become his area of expertise from 2010. In 2015 he traveled about 75,000 km speaking at many conferences including ClickZ Shanghai China, ClickZ Jakarta Indonesia, SiMGA Malta, SES London in the United Kingdom as well as other conferences held in Europe such as Marketing Festival in Brno, Brighton SEO in Brighton, and UnGagged in London.



Every year he actively participates in 10 to 20 events as a keynote speaker. Additionally, he organizes workshops where he shares tips concerning effective SEO, Social Media, and Analytics. He graduated from the Silesian University of Technology with a BA in Marketing.



For more information about Lukasz Zelezny visit: https://zelezny.uk/.



