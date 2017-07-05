Lukasz Zelezny an Experienced Online Marketing Expert Organizes a Free, on Going Online Social Media Webinar for Improved Website Performance

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --Lukasz Zelezny, a London based and highly experienced online marketing expert is delighted to announce that he is organizing a free on going online social media webinar aimed at providing training to marketing and media professionals in the area of social media marketing. The social media webinar is specifically designed to provide participants with skills, strategies and tools required for improved website performance.



According to Lukasz, "whether you're starting out, have been working in social media for a while, or just want to learn; the social media webinar will enable you to discover how to work efficiently, save time and increase reach. We will show you the potent tools you can use to get things done, distribute content between channels, and get the results you and your business want".



In this exclusive social media webinar, participants will learn many tips of effective social media marketing such as the different types of social media messages and the types of users, how to work efficiently and save a lot of time, how to get things done with social media platforms, how to distribute content around their channels and how to increase outreach and the potent tools that should be used to get these done.



For more information about this workshop visit https://zelezny.uk/social-media-webinar



About Lukasz Zelezny

Lukasz is a hands-on speaker; who spends lots of his time keeping up to date with the changes in the technology of online marketing and tools. He is the head of organic acquisition at uSwitch.com, a UK based price comparison website with offices in London.



Lukasz started working in SEO industry around year 2000 while living in Poland. Social Media become his area of expertise from 2010. He has travelled far and wide speaking at many conferences organized in different parts of the globe including ClickZ Shanghai China, ClickZ Jakarta Indonesia, SiMGA Malta, Marketing Festival in Brno, Brighton SEO in Brighton, and SES and UnGagged both in London.



To know more about Lukasz Zelezny visit: https://zelezny.uk/