Lukasz Zelezny an Online Marketing Expert Provides an Free SEO Audit

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2017 --Lukasz Zelezny, a London based and highly experienced online marketing expert announces that he will provide a free SEO Audit aimed at provide improvement in search engine rankings. The free SEO audit is specifically designed to enable participants learn the means of examining the performance of their current on-page activities thereby increasing their chances of ranking higher in search results.



An SEO audit is a complete appraisal of how optimized a website is for search engines. SEO audits are designed to provide a comprehensive analysis of the health of a website and the level of its performance in the market. It is a broad website analysis comprising evaluations such duplicate content analysis, content keywords analysis, site speed analysis and many more.



"During this SEO audit you will understand how to improve your Google rankings and overall web performance through determination of your current website strengths and weaknesses. Discovering these issues is the first step in implementing a successful SEO strategy which will enable you to improve on all strong points and plug all the areas of weaknesses" stated Lukasz Zelezny. "Participants will also learn how to identify the SEO activities their competitors are performing well in. This discovery will help them to find ways of improving their own SEO performance thereby enabling them to compete in the market on a better footing".



For more information about this free SEO audit visit https://zelezny.uk/seo-audit/.



About Lukasz Zelezny

Lukasz is a hands-on speaker; who spends lots of his time keeping up to date with the changes in the technology of online marketing and tools. He is the head of organic acquisition in London. Lukasz started working in SEO industry around year 2000 while living in Poland. Social Media become his area of expertise from 2010. Since 2013, he has travelled far and wide speaking at many conferences organized in different parts of the globe including ClickZ Shanghai China, ClickZ Jakarta Indonesia, SiMGA Malta, Marketing Festival in Brno, Brighton SEO in Brighton, SES and UnGagged both in London.



To know more about Lukasz Zelezny visit: https://zelezny.uk/