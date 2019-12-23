Savannah, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2019 --LG Homes has been buying homes pretty much the same way in the last 20 years since the internet. When users put their contact information into one of these real estate sites get ready to receive calls for the next 3 days from lots of agents. The experience is awful, and users are more than likely not going to get the help they need, and the time wasted is unbelievable. On top of that, with so many variables involved it's hard to find the exact person needed in order to get pre-approved in the fastest and simplest manner.



LG Homes creates a technology online that will match mortgage specialist with homebuyers in order to close at record speeds.



There are major issues in the mortgage market that slows down the process of buying a home. There is no way of knowing who can help potential homebuyers the fastest at the best rate...until now.



2020 LG Homes will be releasing the 2nd version of the online software that will change how people buy homes once and for all.



One of Luke's goals is to educate the veteran market about the newest home programs that's coming up in 2020. However, everyone can benefit from LG Homes new software when it's time to purchase a home. Luke Guy's background is in software (lukeguy.com) and has built something that will revolutionize the process for both mortgage and the home buyer.



This new product will help thousands save in extra fees and help close at record speeds. It will increase a better buying experience when it comes to purchasing a home. It's been way overdue and now the team at LG Homes has created a solution to help America make better decisions when it comes to finding a place to stay.



The service will be free for homebuyers and Luke Guy believes it will be responsible for turning over billions of dollars in purchased homes in 2020.



About LG Homes

LG Homes transformed the way homes are bought in 2019 when the first version of their online software came out. The goal is to match-make homebuyers with the best professionals based on their situation. With 10+ employees, LG Homes strides to make the process easier for the homebuyer for the next hundred years.



LG Homes

luke@lukeguy.com

(413) 225-1193

lukeguy.com



https://www.twitter.com/imlukeguy