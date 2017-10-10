Luker on Trends Promotes Dr. Chad Menefee to Senior Partner

St. Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2017 --Luker on Trends, the company that pioneered national industry research on sports in America, announces the promotion of Chad Menefee, Ph.D., to Senior Partner. Menefee will take on an increasing leadership role in management of the Luker on Trends-ESPN Sports Poll, developing company business strategies, providing leadership on custom projects, and on company business operations and financials.



In 2009, Menefee joined Rich Luker, Ph.D., founder of the ESPN Sports Poll, as a Sports Analyst and worked his way to Senior Lead Strategic Consultant for ESPN and the NFL with his exceptional analytical contributions. As Executive Director of the ESPN Sports Poll, Menefee has played a critical role in uncovering industry intelligence on the contribution of technology to free time. He led the intelligence pinpointing an industry shift in sports fans' preference reversing from the live game experience to watching on television. Menefee has been instrumental in developing industry standards for research in his co-management of Sports Poll, most importantly, capturing the impact time online and streaming has had on all of free time in America.



"I look forward to building even greater things in the next few years in my new role with Luker on Trends. I've been fortunate to learn from and work with the best strategic minds in our field during my time here," Menefee said. "It's scary to think about how much the world is going to change over the next decade, but I know we can make a difference to ensure the next generation of fans love sports as much as previous generations," he added.



"You are going to hear and see more about our growing team and vital new directions we are taking," said company founder and Managing Partner, Dr. Rich Luker. "I can't imagine that happening without the leadership Chad has developed across all areas of our business over the last five years. Before too long, the future of Luker on Trends will be in his hands."



Menefee, a Hoffman Fellowship scholar, received his Ph.D. from North Carolina State University in 2009 where he also achieved an M.S. and MBA. His additional work experiences include university instructor and sports marketing at the college and professional levels.



About Luker on Trends

Luker on Trends provides intelligence on sports, technology, the economy, and free time use so that leagues, teams, and brands can better engage with their customers. The company's Managing Partner, Rich Luker, Ph.D., founded the ESPN Sports Poll in 1994 and it is the first and longest-running national syndicated study on sports fans in America. Interviews are conducted by SSRS with a nationally representative monthly sample of 1,500 Americans age 12 and older. Interviews are offered in both English and Spanish, and data is collected 350 days per year. For the newest insights, please follow @LukerOnTrends on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.LukeronTrends.com.



