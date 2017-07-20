Lula Elevators from Access Elevator and Lift Is Perfect for Limited Use and Limited Application

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2017 --Access Elevator is one of the premier providers of stair lifts, wheelchair lifts, and home elevators. Clients have been happy and satisfied with their products be it a curved or straight stair lift or wheelchair lift. Of late, the company has registered a growth in the number of requests for home elevators. An increasing number of people attending old age are signing up for residential elevators as they think they are the best way to deal with their mobility issues. At the same time just with a simple home elevator installation, they can increase the value of their home and make their home easily accessible.



Access Elevator and Lift offers Lula elevators installation within a very short time. In the opinion of the expert elevator installers working with Access Elevator and Lift, for those whom the highest level of safety is the one requirement, the Elevation LU/LA (Limited Use Limited Application) elevator is the select product for every project. They are the leading name in quality, style and design and the Elevation by Symmetry is engineered and designed for limited commercial as well as residential use.



The LULA elevator is designed to meet the requirements of the ADA and is ideal for providing access to low occupancy / low rise commercial buildings where a traditional passenger elevator is not feasible or required by code. The Elevation is ideal for applications up to six stops and 50 feet of travel. The Elevation is designed for use in schools and other educational settings, churches, multi-family housing units, libraries and more.



LULA elevators has a wide range of standard features that includes 1:2 cable hydraulic drive system, Smooth start and stop, 36" wide doors, automatic horizontally sliding, two speed hoistway and car door; full height electric screen, 4 HP submersible pump and motor quiet operation, Single stage hydraulic jack and two 3/8" aircraft ropes using wedge sockets, Flat panel wood cab or powder coated steel cab, Powder coated car doors and more.



About Access Elevator

