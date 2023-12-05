Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2023 --ADA compliance is an important issue that many commercial building owners across Baraboo, Holmen, Sparta, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Downers Grove, and the surrounding areas continue to deal with. LU/LA elevators provide a proven, code-compliant option and Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, has several options to choose from. They don't require the same effort to install when compared to a full commercial elevator, yet they still have a robust set of safety features that make them a great solution for a commercial building.



When anyone compares a LU/LA elevator to a traditional commercial elevator, the differences are obvious, however people would be forgiven if they couldn't tell the difference between them at first glance. Most of these limited use/limited application elevators look like the full commercial version. One major difference is the weight that LU/LA elevators can carry compared with a commercial elevator. Commercial elevators typically can handle 2,500 pounds or more where a LU/LA elevator is usually around 1,400 pounds for a load capacity.



Additionally, LU/LA elevators will only have a maximum travel distance of up to 25 feet. This means that they are only good for a few floors of use at most, and often are used where the distance covered is much less. However, even with these limitations, LU/LA elevators have proven that they provide a useful service and provide ADA compliance in a smaller physical space than other solutions.



Where might one find a LU/LA elevator in use? These devices have found homes in many churches, especially older ones that were constructed before legislation dictated that commercial and religious buildings needed to have some accommodation. Smaller commercial and governmental buildings also find a LU/LA elevator to be a great option for retrofitting the building to meet ADA compliance needs.



Limited use/limited application elevators are just like their full commercial siblings, featuring handrails, LED lighting, custom car finishes, and operations that mirror each other. This makes them ideal solutions in Baraboo, Holmen, Sparta, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Downers Grove, and the surrounding areas because the learning curve is very shallow. Talk with the team at Access Elevator today to learn more about adding one of these LU/LA elevators to a building.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Baraboo, Holmen, Sparta, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Downers Grove, and the surrounding areas.