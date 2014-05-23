New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2014 --The ever disruptive and news-worthy company –Lunatik– which began its course on Kickstarter now offers instant $20 discounts to anyone who clicks their way into their Lunatik promo code found in Facebook. Scott Wilson, founder and a crowdfunding platform pioneer says “this is a great chance for all iPhone and tablet users to secure their devices.” The discount is applicable across all product offerings. Another good news: the promo code link has no expiration and available worldwide.



Lunatik – the Spelling is Correct



That is according to its owner and resident main man Scott. As a backgrounder, the idea for the company was Wilson's vision in his foray into the world of design. He has been design leader in organizations such as Motorola and IDEO so completely bringing something alive from scratch would be easy.



As it turns out, Lunatik's back story is just as compelling. Back in 2010, when Kickstarter was barely a year old, he trusted the platform to source funding from the crowd to fuel his venture. He was the first designer to utilize it to perfection. He raised almost $1M from a meek goal of $15,000 in a month. The rest was history.



To continue the disruption that this start-up made, Lunatik is now giving a chance to everyone across the globe to experience its unique array of iPhone accessories and protection products.



The Lunatik coupon automatically adds a 20% discount to any clickers who'd be redirected to Lunatik's homepage: https://www.lunatik.com. To be able to fully enjoy its benefits, they need to register online and make purchases.



Through and through the brand wanted to interrupt normal brand-naming, creation and production and it has achieved that since day one.



Catalog of Unique Designs



Lunatik features different support accessories that aims at protecting different Apple products already available in the market, most popular of which is the iPod nano that started the brand.



Today, Lunatik is one of the many other products that complement the distinctive electronic manufacturing giant. Taktik, Flak and Seismik are protective casing for the iPhone 5c series. Taktik Extreme is for iPhone 4S while Architek is designed to fit the iPhone 5c series.



For iPad tablet owners, Flak jackets, chubby stylus and touch pen are available. iPod Touch is compatible with Seismik suspension frame and aside from Lunatik, they have added Lynk and TikTok (also funded via Kickstarter) for iPod nano owners. This makes the nano wearable as a watch prototype. Lynk and Tiktok are more stylish and multi-colored versions of the basic-looking Lunatik.



Lunatik actualized a genuine idea and has even come up with patents for their designs. Lunatik, TikTok, Chubby Stylus, and Taktik are now awarded their own patents. Additional patents are still under review for Lynk and Seismik.



Culture of Rewards



Aside from abundantly generous 20 percent Lunatik discount code, the company currently offers a rewards program to outstanding individuals who do well in promoting the brand.



They call it Rewards Ambassador. Sign-up is required and everything is commission-based. An ambassador will only earn if someone who clicks a unique promo URL will eventually purchase products from Lunatik. It has its own strict rules of etiquette that any interested party must adhere to.



About Lunatik

Kickstarting its way from an overnight phenomenal crowd-funding campaign, Lunatik has become a mainstay in the field of accessory design and production. Its catalog is initially available for Apple-related products. It is the brainchild of design-leader Scott Wilson, the same guy behind Minimal.com, a Chicago-based global creative product design studio and recipient of the 2012 Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt National Design Award for Product Design.