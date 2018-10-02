Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2018 --Overview: THE GLOBAL LUNG CANCER MARKET ANTICIPATED TO FLOURISH IN THE FUTURE BY GROWING AT A SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER CAGR.



Competitive Insights 2018:

The leading players in the market are PFIZER INC., ELI Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, Novartis and Merck & Co. Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



The Lung Cancer Market is segmented as follows-



Lung Cancer Market, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

- NSCLC

- SCLC



Lung Cancer Market, By Treatment, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

- Photodynamic therapy (PDT)

- Laser Therapy

- Radiotherapy

- Surgery

- Chemotherapy



Lung Cancer Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

- Laboratories

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Cancer Research Centers



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:



Lung Cancer is market is the cancer affecting the lungs, people having smoking habit are in great danger of getting affected, but also nonsmokers can also have a little risk of getting affected.



Lung Cancer is the main cause for deaths in US, it is also responsible for claiming more lives that other cancers combined like prostate, ovarian, colon & breast cancer. Danger of getting affected by Lung Cancer depends on the number of cigarettes smoked & the length of smoking.



Lung Cancer does not show any symptoms at initial stage, but as it advances it starts showing symptoms like; chest pain, shortness of breath, cough that is not treatable, headache, bone pain, weight loss, etc. Therefore, the Lung Cancer Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook:

On a global front, the Lung Cancer Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).



