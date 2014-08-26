Lupus Can Be Caused by EBV; CBCD Reviews the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --“Infected with the EBV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Several studies have shown that the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) can cause systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Dr. Harley and colleagues described how EBV causes lupus. They use the term autoantibody. This term describes a type of protein, made by the immune system, which attacks the individual’s own body. They write that “the first lupus-specific autoantibodies arise from particular antibodies directed against Epstein Barr virus Nuclear Antigen-1 (that is, specific EBV proteins).” (1) The authors specifically say that “infection with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is an environmental risk factor for lupus.” (1) The study goes on to describe the sequence of events from infection to disease. “The predicted sequence of events is normal immunity, followed by Epstein- Barr virus infection, followed by (the generation of antibodies against EBV proteins, followed by the development of more complex autoimmune responses) and, finally, culminating in clinical disease.” (1)



The CDC says about the virus that “EBV is found all over the world. Most people get infected with EBV at some point in their lives.” (2) The CBCD therefore recommends that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, natural antivirals, proven to reduce EBV symptoms in two post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



Click to learn more about EBV symptoms



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with EBV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV …reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



“Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a multiorgan autoimmune disease and affects 2-4 million people worldwide. Women make up 90% of all SLE patients … the disease … starts an immune response in the target organ, leading to tissue inflammation and damage. Skin, kidneys, lungs, brain and heart are the most affected organs.”(4)



A study published in the journal Future Virology says that “one of the first studies showed that 99% of pediatric SLE patients were EBV-seropositive. In contrast, only 70% of children among the controls had been infected by EBV.” (4) In other words, practically all of the children with SLE were infected with EBV, while those without lupus had significantly lower numbers of the Epstein Barr Virus in their bodies.



People with a chronic EBV infection face a poor outcome. In addition to SLE, they can also develop “organ failure, and malignant lymphomas (cancer).” (5)



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals get tested for EBV, and if infected, take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to read more about Novirin and EBV, or Gene-Eden-VIR and EBV



References:



(1) Harley JB1, James JA. Epstein-Barr virus infection induces lupus autoimmunity. Bull NYU Hosp Jt Dis. 2006;64(1-2):45-50.



(2) CDC.com – Epstein-Barr Virus and Infectious Mononucleosis – About Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV).



(3) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8



(4) Medscape.com – Future Virology – Epstein-Barr Virus and Autoimmunity. 2013;8(2):173-182.



(5) Fujiwara S1, Kimura H, Imadome K, Arai A, Kodama E, Morio T, Shimizu N, Wakiguchi H. Current research on chronic active Epstein-Barr virus infection in Japan. Pediatr Int. 2014 Apr;56(2):159-66.