LUTEUS Announces the Availability of the New Version 8 of Its LoriotPro Software

Moissy-Cramayel, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2017 --The new LoriotPro software version 8 is running on 64-bit Windows operating systems, with a fully graphical and multi-window user interface. The software also has a built-in WEB server that offers a multi-user interface.



Although the user interface remains virtually unchanged, there is no comparison with previous versions. The new internal data collector engine revamped leverages the power of the Windows 64-bit multitasking operating system and propels the LoriotPro Network Management Software to crude power summits. With this new concept of multitasking engine, dozens of thousands of SNMP or other performance indicators can be collected within few seconds.



LoriotPro is also an application development environment based on the LUA scripting language. The infinite possibilities brought by this integrated scripting language extended with hundreds of proprietary functions can handle every conceivable need for monitoring and control of any technical infrastructure like information systems, audio and video broadcasting control, industrial environments of environmental controls and home automation, access and security controls.



This latest version also includes a task planner with a calendar interface style, a carousel of customized dashboard allowing the administrator to view and cycle through the most vital information, the support of SNMP over IP version 6, the Geo mapping of resources, data representation in charts in different formats, pie charts 2D and 3D, 2D and 3D histograms, pyramid, polar, linear, donut, area, etc.



Discover thes new features by looking at the short video presentation.



For more information, please visit: www.loriotpro.com.