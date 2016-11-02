Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2016 --LuupaLabs, a start-up in the innovative medical and health products industry, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $50,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring their flagship product "Luupa" to market. Luupa is a smart personal medication reminder device that is completely self-managing. It was designed to help people stay on top of their medication and health needs by keeping track of their prescriptions, medications, vitamins, nutritional supplements, etc. Luupa prompts the user when it is time to take their meds, and helps them stay on track with the correct dosage and schedule. Most people know that it is impossible to get rid of an infection if you don't take your antibiotics as scheduled, but with some serious health issues, missing a dose can have life-threatening consequences. Luupa makes certain a person takes their medications on time, and never has a missed dose, an accidental overdose or an under-dose.



Luupa is a small, convenient box that has 28 separate containers, enabling a user to keep track of several doses during the week. It is easily programmable to make scheduling medication simple. With an easy one-button operation, the device will pop-up the corresponding cartridge for the correct scheduled dosage at the correct time. It also comes equipped with several amazing features that make it even more beneficial. One of these features is the fact that it is connected to the cloud, making it easy to monitor the health of loved ones and patients across multiple devices. A person can get alerts on their mobile phone about their parents, spouses, children, grandparents, or patients' medication compliance. This means, if they forget to take their medication, the caregiver or family member will be alerted. This can be ideal for working parents who want to make certain the childcare provider is giving the children their medication, or for busy adults who want to make certain their elderly parents take their medication before it becomes a life or death emergency.



The team at LuupaLabs has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for Luupa, and they are now ready to begin the process of bringing the device to market which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. They are reaching out to the crowd for 2 reasons: To raise the funds needed to take this device to market, and to get feedback from the public in order to make certain Luupa is the best device available by incorporating the most requested features. As an added bonus with this campaign, supporters have an opportunity to pre-order Luupa, along with spare cartridges and the hard-shelled multi-purpose case, at a substantial savings off of regular retail pricing. The team at LuupaLabs has a projected delivery date of March 2017 for all perks.



About LuupaLabs

LuupaLabs was founded by Farid Ismail who was inspired to create Luupa after a visit with his elderly father, who suffers from a medical condition. The company consists of a team of dedicated and talented professionals who share the same vision: to bring innovative products to the world that have the potential to make life better for everyone.



