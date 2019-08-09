Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2019 --LUX Group of Companies is pleased to announce two new additions to their Management roster, Binta Diallo and MC Charlene.



"I believe MC Charlene is one of the biggest MCs (master of ceremonies) there is today. She really is the Energy Goddess. Binta is very ambitious and talented. It's such an honor having both Binta and Charlene as new clients".



More commonly known as 'Blue Diamond', Binta Diallo is a Model, Actress and Entrepreneur originally from Guinea. Mother to 3-year-old King Ayo who she shares with Nigerian Superstar Wizkid, Binta splits her time between Alabama, Atlanta and New York. Since signing up with LUX Group of Companies, Binta has been cast on the new TV Show Main Course Divas.



MC Charlene (real name Charlene Egbe) is an Award-Winning Host who has hosted some of the biggest international events, like the 2019 Oh My Festival and the 2018 Scandinavia Afrobeats Music Awards. Known as the Energy Goddess, she has also hosted events for some of the biggest African acts like Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi, Kiss Daniel, Stonebwoy, Diamond Platnumz, Flavour, and Fally Ipupa and has worked in countries like USA, Nigeria, Belgium, Germany, Norway, Italy, Turkey, Sweden, Thailand, Cameroon, Austria, the UK and many more.