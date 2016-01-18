Lux Limo Offers New Customised Brewery Tours

Ontario, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2016 --Lux Limo is pleased to announce that it offers the first formalized brewery tour by limousine in Eastern GTA. The tour includes a three to four hour visit to three breweries, combined with fun and interesting activities, to serve as the focus of birthday parties, a night out on the town, bachelor parties or bachelorette parties. Most tours take advantage of the brewery's open hours between 11 am and 9 pm. On Sundays, the closing time is often 6 pm.



Microbreweries in the Durham region are a growing trend. The tour available through Lux Limo includes visits to Brock St. Brewing Company, The Second Wedge Brewing Company, and Old Flame Brewing Company. The vehicle is a private stretch limousine which picks up guests at a Durham Region location to take part in the adventure. Each of the tours are customisable.



According to the spokesperson for Lux Limo, "Each brewery offers a unique experience, the 'cool factor' of sampling some of the finest brews in the area. Guided tours are available at most breweries upon request or reservation. Our experienced and professional drivers make it simple to spend an afternoon or evening with friends or co-workers. Out-of-town guests will enjoy testing and tasting the output from microbreweries."



The limos come in various sizes to accommodate several sized groups. Cadillac stretch limousines, as well as others, are luxurious and convenient to travel in, from one location to another. The passengers can enjoy the travel as well as the activities at each brewery.



For more information, please visit http://www.lux-limo.com/gallery.html



About Lux Limo

