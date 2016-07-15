Luxe Title Services Achieves ALTA Best Practices Certification

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2016 --According to Amy Moran, escrow officer and licensed title agent of Luxe Title Services, "We chose to pursue the certification process because we wanted to ensure that we are working in compliance with ALTA Best Practices. Certification addresses each of the seven pillars of Best Practices as outlined by ALTA. Achieving certification allows us to demonstrate our commitment to operating with the highest standards of quality in every aspect of our business."



As regulators have recently increased their demands for protective measures throughout title and settlement procedures, ALTA created the Best Practices Framework to help title and settlement agents prepare policies and procedures to protect lenders and consumers. Best Practices certification comes after a rigorous third-party assessment covering all areas of title and settlement services, including licensing, escrow trust accounting controls, privacy and information security, written policies and procedures, liability and fidelity insurance confirmation, and guidelines for customer relationship management.



Luxe Title Services enlisted the assistance of national certified public accounting and management consulting firm PYA (Pershing Yoakley & Associates, P.C.), ALTA's first Elite Provider of Best Practices assessments, to perform the third-party assessment and certification.



"Luxe Title Services joins a limited list of title companies that have achieved completion of a rigorous certification. We expect this certification will allow us to grow our services and better serve our associates and the real estate community," said Robert Glaser, president and CEO of Luxe Title Services.



With this certification, Luxe Title Services is now poised to demonstrate to consumers, lenders, and the industry its compliance with ALTA Best Practices. For more information, visit the Luxe Title Services website, http://www.luxetitleservices.com.



About Luxe Title Services

Luxe Title Services is a locally owned and operated, full-service title insurance agency with offices in St. Petersburg, FL, and Tampa, FL. Luxe Title Services is focused on elevating the consumer experience in the real estate closing, title, and settlement process and related services to sellers and purchasers throughout the state of Florida. We are a leading title services company dedicated to providing clients with the best services available. We are committed to professional excellence while offering timely and cutting-edge services.



About PYA

For over three decades, PYA (Pershing Yoakley & Associates), a national professional services firm providing management consulting and accounting, has helped its clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges. In addition to serving the healthcare and financial institutions industries, PYA serves the title industry with a comprehensive list of offerings, including: ALTA Best Practices implementation and assessment; strategic planning; mergers and acquisitions; tax compliance; and regulatory compliance.



PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the firm's clients well. PYA is ranked 103rd by INSIDE Public Accounting's "Top 200" Largest Accounting Firms. PYA affiliate companies offer clients world-class data analytics, professional real estate development and advisory resources, comprehensive claims audits for self-insured Fortune 500 companies, wealth management and retirement plan administration, and business transitions consulting.



PYA is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. For more information, please visit http://www.pyabestpractices.com or call us at (800) 270-9629.