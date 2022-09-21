LuxHosting Switches to .com and Adds More Services to Power Small Businesses

Luxembourg, Luxembourg -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2022 --LuxHosting, one of Luxembourg's leading Web Hosting Company, announces it switched to Luxhosting.com, as well as added a new set of website tools to enable entrepreneurs to bring their enterprises online with greater success.



LuxHosting currently dominates Luxembourg and surrounding markets with robust Cloud Hosting and Domain registration services. With today's announcement the company plans to push its world-class Cloud Hosting solutions and website tools to an international community. It recently added an SSL wizard, a VPS Cloud and Dedicated Server Configurator, Microsoft 365, Hosted Exchange and other tailored plans.??



LuxHosting´s CEO Frederick Schiwek said, "we've laid the groundwork by offering strong foundation Cloud services that?simplify things for small businesses. Now they can easily register their business name, maintain their internet reputation to develop brand trust, and get all the tools they require for their website and analytics from a straightforward Dashboard."



The company is also excited to share its brand-new free Cloud Consultation Service. This will help existing and prospective clients better choose Cloud solutions with the help of an expert. The addition of these essential Cloud and website tools will enable small businesses to thrive online.



"We are committed to SMEs especially in the current state of rising inflation and interest rates. People are struggling to keep their brick-and-mortar stores alive. LuxHosting, can help. We are making essential Cloud Hosting, domain registration and website services accessible and affordable for everyone,"?explained Schiwek.?



As of publishing, LuxHosting.lu forwards to LuxHosting.com. Please visit LuxHosting.com for more.?



About LuxHosting

Founded in 1995, LuxHosting SARL is a leading provider of web hosting, domain registration, and website services for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations. The company aims to providing top-notch Cloud hosting solutions and related services to their customers with the aid of its highly skilled staff and secure hosting network. LuxHosting proudly serves more than 200 million web pages each month and is devoted to rendering the best services to its devoted customers.