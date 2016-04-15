LuxoLite Releases Tips for Hunting Safety Ahead of Turkey Season

Chester, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2016 --Ahead of the spring turkey hunting season, LuxoLite is offering a short list of tips that are designed to keep hunters and their companions, including children, safe during hunts.



Many hunters enjoy taking their children hunting, and LuxoLite suggests that hunters utilize hunting blinds as opposed to stands for first-time, young, or otherwise nervous kids. Adults should also use caution when climbing into and out of hunting stands - statistics show that accidents involving tree stands are the lead hunting accident.



Hunters are also warned not to wear red, blue, black, or white clothing while turkey hunting, since these match the colors of turkeys. Camouflage should instead be worn, and the hunter's entire body, including the hands and face, should be concealed for safety. Also, firearms should be covered in camouflage. When turkey hunters traverse from their vehicle and stand, wearing orange is one way to let other hunters know they aren't seeing live game move across their visual field.



LuxoLite has developed a vivid orange headlamp that will make the hunters visible and can match the rest of the hunting outfit. When selecting a color for gear, the hunter should keep in mind that being visible to others is a top priority. When hunters take their game from woods, they are advised to cover the turkey in orange material or another color that will curb other hunters from thinking they see a live turkey.



LuxoLite also reminds turkey hunters to be prepared for anything this hunting season. By packing waterproof, lightweight clothing, extra water, and a headlamp, hunters can more comfortably and safely get through a night if they become lost or stranded.



LuxoLite offers waterproof LED headlamps that offer extra bright lights that can be adjusted for use as a work lamp if hunters are in a bind. The 5-star rated headlamp can be found at http://www.amazon.com/LuxoLite-CREE-LED-Headlamp-Waterproof/dp/B00W0CLSI4/ref=cm_cr_pr_product_top?ie=UTF8.



Turkey hunters are also reminded always to practice the height of firearm safety before, during, and after the hunt. Hunters with questions regarding their local hunting regulations and dates are advised to contact their local regulatory agency.



