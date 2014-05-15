Luxury Apartment Community Liv Avenida Recognized by the Arizona Multihousing Association

Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2014 --Liv Avenida is excited to announce that it won the Developer’s Award for Best Community Built 2012-2013 by the Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA). Every year the AMA honors the very best in the multihousing industry with an awards ceremony that attracts over a thousand people. Known as the Tribute Awards, the event on May 8th, which was held at the Sheraton Downtown Hotel, recognized the industry’s stars, from managers to maintenance technicians and everyday staff.



This black tie affair is a much anticipated yearly event and one of the highest honors for both rental communities and individuals in the industry. The AMA is the “voice for the apartment industry in Arizona,” providing services, products, educational programs and networking opportunities that enhance the general welfare of the rental housing industry and its professionals.



Judged on four categories of landscaping, architecture, amenities and apartment interiors, the Developer's Award is the biggest award of the night, and Liv Avenida is proud to be named the winner. Since its debut in 2012, Liv Avenida has been praised for its inspired design, top notch amenities and overall unsurpassed features.



