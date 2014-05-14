Luxury Apartments Coming to Ahwatukee, AZ in Summer 2014

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --Slated to debut in late summer, Liv Ahwatukee will be the first apartment community to open in Ahwatukee, Arizona in 15 years. This 402-unit luxury apartment complex will feature top-of-the-line appliances and state-of-the-art amenities, keeping true to Ahwatukee’s reputation as an upscale community.



Heidi Arave, Regional Manager of IPA Management-Arizona LLC, expressed excitement about becoming a part of the community.



“We look forward to offering a brand new lifestyle option for people seeking a true community with unparalleled amenities. We are excited to grow meaningful relationships within the community of Ahwatukee,” says Arave.



While luxury apartment complexes are not new to the area, Liv Ahwatukee is unique because of all of the 24-hour amenities it offers. The apartment complex will feature two resort-style pools, a mile-long fitness path with exercise stations, a theater, a two-story clubhouse featuring a full-sized entertainment kitchen, a dog park, game room and business center as well as a hi-tech fitness center. Liv Ahwatukee’s convenient location, near quality schools, popular shopping areas, the I-10 freeway and major employers adds even more value as indicated by early interest.



For those looking to reserve their spot now, Liv Ahwatukee has launched the Liv Priority club, a way for future residents to sign up and lease their preferred choice of housing before the complex officially opens. Options include one, two, and three-bedroom units. By signing up now, potential future residents are given an exclusive tour of the apartment complex and, as an added bonus, the $240 administration fee is waived.



Liv Ahwatukee is one of three Liv properties currently being constructed with one property, Liv Avenida, already up and running in Chandler. The other two properties, which are set to open this summer, are Liv Northgate in Gilbert and Liv North Scottsdale, adjacent to The Scottsdale Quarter. For information on all Liv properties, visit www.livliving.com.



For more information on Liv Ahwatukee, visit livahwatukee.com.



About Liv Ahwatukee

Make Liv Ahwatukee your new home in the Ahwatukee foothills of Phoenix, Arizona. More than luxury apartments, we build community, encourage wellness, and embrace technology and sustainability to help our residents Liv, like no other



