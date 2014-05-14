Luxury Apartments Opening This Summer in North Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --There are few places where residents can enjoy the urban culture of the city right from their front steps, and even fewer places where they can do so in luxury and style. Introducing Liv North Scottsdale, where urban living meets upscale influence.



With round the clock access to its amazing amenities, such as a game room complete with shuffleboard, a saltwater pool, a business center, yoga and spin studio, as well as a full outdoor kitchen, residents can enjoy luxury without compromising a thing. With its convenient location, near destination golf courses, quality schools, the 101 Loop, major employers and some of the best shopping and restaurants in the Valley, residents of Liv North Scottsdale will have it all.



For those looking to reserve their spot now, Liv North Scottsdale has launched the Liv Priority club, a way for future residents to sign up and lease their preferred choice of housing before the complex officially opens. Options include one, two and three-bedroom units. By signing up now, potential future residents are given an exclusive tour of the apartment complex and, as an added bonus, the $240 administration fee is waived.



Liv North Scottsdale, adjacent to The Scottsdale Quarter and across Scottsdale Road from Kierland Commons, is one of three Liv properties currently being constructed with one property, Liv Avenida, open in Chandler. The other two properties, which are set to open this summer, are Liv Northgate in Gilbert and Liv Ahwatukee. For information on all Liv properties, visit www.livliving.com.



For more information about Liv North Scottsdale and all of its unique features, please visit livnorthscottsdale.com.

livnorthscottsdale.com



About Liv North Scottsdale:

Liv North Scottsdale

15509 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 758-4213

www.livnorthscottsdale.com