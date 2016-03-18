Luxury Beverly Hills Jewelry Store Now Offering Custom Creations to Beverly Hills Residents

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --Beverly Hills jewelry store, Jewlerette & Co., is a high-end jewelry boutique located in the heart of Beverly Hills; and their specialty lies in estate jewelry and unique gemstones. They offer custom, one of a kind designs for the entire greater Los Angeles area. Their goal is to make all of their clients look and feel their best.



Their convenient online store allows customers to browse their elegant designs from the comfort of their own homes. They feature a gorgeous collection of rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, pendants and more. They work closely with the best jewelry designers from Los Angeles, New York and Italy, using only the highest quality of products to create their unrivaled works of art. Jewelerette & Co. is a Beverly Hills jewelry store that uses only ethically sourced materials and stones in their work.



The owner and Creative Director of Jewelerette & Co. delivers an unmatched experience to all of her clients. She earned a Graduate Gemologist credential from the Gemological Institute and has over 10 years of experience in the industry. Her studies and experience have equipped her with knowledge that enables her to understand what her clients are looking for. The elegant ambiance she has created at her Beverly Hills jewelry store is unmatched by any other competitor.



About Jewelerette & Co.

For more information or inquiries about any of their pieces, give them a call at 310-550-5755 or visit their website https://jeweleretteandco.com/.